New Products

Samsung Galaxy A9

SMARTPHONE

Pricing to be confirmed, available in the fourth quarter of this year

Samsung's new Galaxy A9 features a rear quad-camera system consisting of a 24-megapixel f/1.7 camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide f/2.4 camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto f/2.4 camera and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 depth camera for live focus.

This Android 8.0 smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch display, 128GB of internal storage and a microSD slot that supports up to 512GB of external storage. It also has a 24-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing camera.

Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3100

TRUE WIRELESS HEADSET

$249

Say goodbye to tangled cables during workouts with the new Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3100. It is a pair of true wireless earbuds with soft, secure-fit ear-loops that provide a comfortable and secure fit during your vigorous workouts.

It is rated at IP57, which means it is sweat-and water-resistant, so you can run with it in the rain. Its eartips allow you to hear the surroundings when you are jogging on the road.

Garmin vivosmart 4

FITNESS TRACKER

$199

This fitness tracker not only tracks your steps, calories burnt and heart rate, but it is also able to estimate your body's energy reserves with its Body Battery feature.

It uses stress, heart rate variability (HRV), sleep and activity data to gauge your Body Battery, so you know when it is time to be active and when to rest.

It can estimate your body's blood oxygen saturation level and includes the ability to monitor rapid eye movement sleep for better sleep monitoring.

Belkin Boost Up Special Edition Wireless Charging Pad

WIRELESS CHARGING PAD

$99

This 10W wireless charger is able to charge any wireless-charging enabled iPhone at up to 20 per cent faster than conventional 5W wireless chargers. It is also compatible with all Qi-enabled smartphones, such as Google Pixel 3 and Samsung Galaxy Note9. A 1.5m power adapter is included to ensure correct power output for optimal charging.

Razer Sila

WI-FI ROUTER

$409.90

Gaming peripherals maker Razer has launched its own Wi-Fi router designed for gamers.

Called Sila, this tri-band mesh Wi-Fi router uses Razer FasTrack, the company's propriety Quality of Service software that prioritises applications and devices for high-speed gaming and streaming. It is able to recognise devices such as PlayStation and Xbox consoles, allowing users to fine-tune their networks for a smooth gaming experience.

Uniq Lumence Clear for iPhone XS/XS Max

SMARTPHONE CASE

$29.90

Add glamour and glitter to your iPhone XS or XS Max with the Uniq Lumence Clear case.

The case's clear rear is adorned with genuine seashells and glitter of different shapes and sizes. As such, no two Lumence Clear cases are the same, as the seashells' patterns and the way the glitter is spread are unique in each case. It protects the sides and buttons of your iPhone.

