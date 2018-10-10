New products

Canon Pixma TS9570

PRINTER

$459

The Canon Pixma TS9570 multi-purpose colour inkjet printer prints A3-sized documents or photos. A borderless A3 photo takes just 85 seconds to print, while a borderless 4R photo takes 21 seconds. It has an automatic document feeder that fits up to 20 A4 documents for batch scanning, copying and faxing. It comes with a 4.3-inch touchscreen display for easy configuration and built-in Wi-Fi capability for wireless printing.

Samsung The Frame 2018

TV

From $3,999

With its No-Gap wall mount, The Frame 2018 blends into your home's interior design like a picture frame. A slim translucent cable - which integrates power cable and data line - runs from the back of the TV to a connect box, reducing wire clutter. This Samsung Smart TV features a crisp 4K ultra high-definition screen powered by HDR10+ high dynamic range technology. It is available in sizes of 55 inches and 65 inches.

Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

GRAPHICS PROCESSING UNIT

$2,329

Powered by Nvidia's Turing graphics processing unit architecture and the all-new RTX platform, the Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is up to six times faster than previous-generation graphics cards. This performance boost allows real-time ray-tracing and artificial intelligence in games. It packs 11GB of GDDR6 video memory along with newly designed fans that are said to shift more air without increasing noise levels.

Razer Nari Ultimate

GAMING HEADSET

$309.90, available from the fourth quarter of the year

The Nari Ultimate gaming headset features Razer's HyperSense technology, which converts audio signals into tactile force feedback in real-time to enhance "positional awareness", according to its maker. It works with all formats of games, music and movies.

It also features THX Spatial Audio, which simulates 360-degree sound for greater awareness during gameplay. It works in wired and wireless modes with PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and some mobile devices.

Dell S2719DM

PC MONITOR

$689

Unlike many similar monitors that have a peak brightness of 300 nits, the S2719DM goes up to 600 nits.

Plus, the 27-inch monitor (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) is really slim, with its thinnest point at a mere 5.5mm. It comes with in-plane switching technology for consistent and accurate colours even when viewed from the sides. It has two HDMI ports, so you can switch easily between two devices.

Philips Viva Collection Airfryer (HD9723/11)

HOME APPLIANCE

$369

The Philips Viva Collection Airfryer (HD9723/11) features Philips' new Twin TurboStar technology that combines a powerful heater and a motor to enable hot air to swirl fast enough for fats extraction during the "airfrying" process. The company claims that up to 90 per cent of the fat in food can be extracted while retaining all the juices and flavour.

Compiled by Trevor Tan