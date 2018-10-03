New Products

Sony PlayStation Classic

GAMING CONSOLE

$139, available Dec 3

Fans of the original Sony PlayStation gaming console, rejoice. Sony will be releasing PlayStation Classic, a game console that mirrors the look of the original PlayStation, but is about 80 per cent smaller.

It will come preloaded with 20 original games, including Final Fantasy VII and Tekken 3, so fans can take a trip down memory lane. Two included controllers allow you to play with or against a friend.

GoPro Hero7 Black

ACTION CAMERA

$595

GoPro's latest flagship action camera has arrived in the form of Hero7 Black. Its highlight feature is its HyperSmooth video-stabilisation technology. It is the best in-camera stabilisation technology, according to its maker.

HyperSmooth allows the camera to capture professional-looking stabilised video without a motorised gimbal. Furthermore, it works underwater as well as in high-vibration and windy situations.

AC Ryan Playon! Retro 2

BLUETOOTH SPEAKER

$99

The AC Ryan Playon! Retro 2 recreates the modern Bluetooth speaker with a retro twist.

It has a gold fabric front cover with a black faux-leather cabinet - a design from yesteryear. On its top are knobs for volume control and radio tuning.

It packs a 20W speaker for stereo sound. You can stream music to it using Bluetooth or connect it to your music-playing devices via its audio auxiliary port.

Tecware Impulse Pro

GAMING MOUSE

$39.99

The Tecware Impulse Pro is a professional-grade gaming mouse at an affordable price. It features an ambidextrous design and uses an optical sensor that has 12,000 dots-per-inch resolution, 50G acceleration and 250 inches-per-second tracking speed. It also has nine fully programmable buttons and two customisable LED lighting zones.

X-mini Liberty Xoundpods

TRUE WIRELESS HEADPHONES

$69.90, available this month

Local audio firm X-mini has delivered its take on true wireless in-ear headphones with the Liberty Xoundpods. Each earbud features a 6mm dynamic driver and the earphones deliver sound and pick up calls whether you are wearing one earbud or both. They are also splash-proof and offer up to 31/2 hours of music playback for each charge. The bundled charging case allows up to 14 hours of battery life.

Otterbox Symmetry for iPhone XS and XS Max

SMARTPHONE CASE

From $59

Otterbox has redesigned its Symmetry Series for the Apple iPhone XS and XS Max. The new cases have a slimmer form and easier-to-push buttons than their predecessors. Featuring a one-piece design and OtterBox's Certified Drop+ Protection seal, the cases will keep your new iPhones well-protected.

Compiled by Trevor Tan