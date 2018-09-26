New products

Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case for iPhone XS Max

SMARTPHONE CASE

$89

Just bought a new Apple iPhone XS Max? Give it extra elegance and protection with Mujjo's Full Leather Wallet Case with Side Slot.

Its exterior features Mujjo's signature vegetable-tanned leather that acquires a beautiful patina and polish over time, while its interior is lined with a satin-like fabric. The case's rear has a side slot that holds up to three cards such as EZ-Link and credit cards.

Aukey PA-Y12

USB DESKTOP CHARGER

$89.90

If you own a USB-C-powered laptop, this desktop charger is a handy gadget.

It has a USB-C and two USB-A output ports and is capable of up to 60W output for PD 3.0. The PA-Y12 can charge a 13-inch Macbook Pro, a Nintendo Switch and an iPhone X at the same time. Its two USB-A ports, equipped with AiPower Adaptive Charging Technology, are said to deliver safe and reliable charging power to mobile devices.

Casio Edifice ECB-800TR

WATCH

$799

The Casio Edifice Scuderia Toro Rosso Limited Edition ECB-800TR watch looks like a racing watch.

It has a bezel made with carbon-fibre material, a dial with carbon-fibre weave design and a band made with Dura Soft Fluoro Rubber that is both soft and durable. Plus, it comes with Target Time Indicator, which displays the relative difference between lap time and target time.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Edge

WIRELESS SPEAKER

$5,200, available in November

The circular shape of this wireless speaker for the home allows it to be placed on the floor or mounted on the wall. When you get close, its proximity sensors cause the touch interface to illuminate so you can adjust the volume. Not only does it look good, but it also sounds great, with a 10-inch woofer bass driver on one side and both sides of the speaker having a 4-inch mid-range driver and a 0.75-inch tweeter.

Philips Shaver Series 5000 (S5572/10)

HOME APPLIANCE

$199

This electric shaver provides a week's usage with just one hour of charging.

It features three five-directional flex heads with independent movements and glides close to your skin for a thorough shave. Its Multi-Precision Blade System is said to deliver a fast shave, while its SmartClick Precision Trimmer allows you to trim beards, side burns and neck hair with precision.

Garmin Edge 520 Plus

GPS BIKE COMPUTER

$409

This bike computer comes preloaded with Garmin Cycle Map that has turn-by-turn navigation and will notify you of sharp curves ahead. It also guides you back to the route or the start point if you stray from a preset route. Its built-in incident detection will send your location automatically to your emergency contacts when a collision is detected.

Compiled by Trevor Tan