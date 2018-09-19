New Products

X-mini KAI X1 W

BLUETOOTH SPEAKER

$69.90, availability to be confirmed

If you want an affordable water-resistant portable speaker, X-mini's new KAI X1 W might just be the one. It is rated IPX7, which means it can withstand 1m-deep water immersion for up to 30 minutes.

It has a carry strap and can be mounted on a bicycle handlebar. It uses a 50mm audio driver that delivers audio for up to eight hours. It also has a built-in microphone for hands-free calls.

Bosch Vario Style Freezer-Fridge

HOME APPLIANCE

$1,499

Looking for a fridge that can be easily restyled to suit any decor?

Consider the Bosch Vario Style Freezer-Fridge, which features interchangeable door panels in 19 colours, including pink, green, red and blue. Furthermore, changing the door panels is effortless with its clever invisible hooks and magnets. Simply pull the door panel gently towards you, lift to remove it and hook on the new door panel.

Sony VPL-VW870ES

4K HOME PROJECTOR

Pricing and availability to be confirmed

Perfect for home cinemas, the Sony VPL-VW870ES 4K home projector combines an advanced laser light source with the brand's 4K SXRD panel technology to deliver crisp native 4K images (4,096 x 2,160 pixels).

The projector contains an All Range Crisp Focus lens - with 18 glass elements - to ensure high precision in every corner of the image, while a Digital Focus Optimiser is said to provide refined image quality and accurate focus without distortion.

Fujifilm X-T3

MIRRORLESS CAMERA

$2,299 (body only), available from tomorrow

The Fujifilm X-T3 is the world's first APS-C-sized mirrorless camera capable of 4K/60p 10-bit video recording with an SD card, according to its maker.

It features a 26.1-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 4 APS-C image sensor that has more than four times the number of phase detection pixels than its predecessors. It runs on Fujifilm's X-Processor 4 with a processing speed that is three times faster than earlier models'.

An enhanced electronic viewfinder allows smoother display of fast-moving subjects for easier shooting.

SuperSolid R270

GAMING MONITOR

$429

This twisted nematic (TN) gaming monitor is suitable for gamers who prefer fast response times over accurate colour reproduction and wide viewing angles of in-plane switching monitors.

The SuperSolid R270 uses a 27-inch (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) TN display panel with a 1ms response time and 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. It supports AMD FreeSync for smoother and tear-free gaming experience if you are using an AMD Radeon graphics card. It is equipped with a tilt stand and is compatible with industry-standard Vesa mounts.

Otterbox Defender for Galaxy Note9

SMARTPHONE CASE

$99

Protect your new Samsung Galaxy Note9 with the Otterbox Defender.

The case's multi-layer design, which consists of a polycarbonate inner shell and a synthetic-rubber outer slipcover, helps to protect the smartphone from drops and knocks. Its port covers prevent dirt, dust and lint from getting into the jack and ports. It also comes with a holster that works as both a belt clip and a kickstand.

Compiled by Trevor Tan