New products

Nikon D3500

DSLR

$799 (with 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens), available on Sept 20

For those looking for an affordable step-up from smartphone to DSLR camera photography, the Nikon D3500 is a great option.

This entry-level DSLR camera comes with a 24.2-megapixel APS-C image sensor and an autofocusing (AF) system with 11 AF points. It features a slim and lightweight monocoque structure with a deep grip for a firm hold of the camera. With built-in Bluetooth connectivity, it can automatically transfer photos to your smartphone via the SnapBridge app (Android and iOS).

DJI Mavic 2 Pro

DRONE

$2,149, available next month

The DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone is the first in the world to have an integrated camera by medium-format camera maker Hasselblad.

The 20-megapixel camera has a 1-inch image sensor that offers four times more colour channels than its predecessor, the Mavic Pro. Its aperture can be adjusted from a wide f/2.8 to a small f/11 for different shooting conditions.

The Mavic 2 Pro retains its foldable and portable chassis for easy storage during travelling.

LifeProof Next for Galaxy Note9

SMARTPHONE CASE

$119

If you want the ultimate protection for your new Samsung Galaxy Note9 smartphone, the LifeProof Next could be the case for you.

It offers great protection in a slim and pocket-friendly form. The two-piece outer shell protects the phone from drops of up to 2m, while its inner lining seals the phone from dirt, dust and snow.

Its audio-transparent mesh covers keep the speakers free of debris, while a transparent back allows the Note9's sleek design to show.

Diesel Full Guard 2.5

SMARTWATCH

From $549, available next month

The Diesel Full Guard 2.5 might look like a regular watch with its large 47mm case and over-sized lugs, but it is actually a Wear OS smartwatch.

It comes with a heart-rate monitor, built-in GPS for tracking runs and Near Field Communication (NFC) technology for cashless payments.

It will be available in four styles: matt steel case with black leather strap, gunmetal steel case with brown leather strap, matt black steel case with black silicone strap and all-over gunmetal stainless-steel case with metal bracelet.

PenPower Worldictionary USB

DICTIONARY PEN

$89

This pen does not write, but it can translate words on the fly.

Just tap the tip of the PenPower Worldictionary USB pen on a word to immediately get the word's definition along with example sentences.

It recognises 30 languages, including English, Japanese, Korean, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Arabic, Vietnamese, traditional Chinese and simplified Chinese.

It supports Macintosh and Windows computers as well as Android mobile devices.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3

BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

$229, available next month

Looking for tough Bluetooth speakers for your hiking or camping trips? Consider the Ultimate Ears Boom 3.

They have withstood more than 25 durability tests, allowing them to be certified dust-, drop-and waterproof, according to their maker. Furthermore, they can float on water so you can easily retrieve them if they drop into the pool. With a battery life of up to 15 hours, the Boom 3 can easily last an entire pool or barbecue party.

Compiled by Trevor Tan