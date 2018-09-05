New Products

Creative Sound BlasterX G6

AUDIO ACCESSORY

$219

Creative's new external sound card is for console gamers looking for high-resolution audio.

With an array of connectivity options - from USB to line-in - and using bi-amplification technology to power each audio channel separately, the Sound BlasterX G6 promises to deliver audio with superior clarity and accuracy for your PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles, as well as your gaming PC.

Karcher VC 4i

HOME APPLIANCE

$598

The Karcher VC 4i is a lightweight two-in-one cordless handstick vacuum cleaner that can be used as an upright vacuum cleaner or a handheld one, thanks to its ergonomic dual-handle design.

Weighing only 1.8kg, the VC 4i allows you to breeze through your vacuuming chore. It is said to last 30 minutes on a full charge.

Sony SF-G Tough

SD CARD

Price to be confirmed, available next month

As its name implies, the Sony SF-G Tough SD card is built to survive the elements.

Completely sealed with a one-piece molding structure, it meets the highest grade of waterproof (IPX8) and dustproof (IP6X) ratings. It is 18 times stronger and more resistant to bends than standard SD cards. In addition, it is able to withstand drops from up to 5m. The SD cards will be available in capacities of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB.

Razer Blackwidow Elite

GAMING KEYBOARD

$279.90

The latest flagship model of Razer's acclaimed BlackWidow mechanical gaming keyboard series, the Elite, features the new Razer Mechanical Switches, which have dual side walls in every switch. These side walls increase the stability and consistency of the switch and reduce key wobble without sacrificing performance and key feel.

The keyboard is also the first in the series to have hybrid on-board memory with up to five saved profile configurations.

Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset

GAMING HEADSET

$149, available end of the month

Designed in collaboration with the world’s top e-sports professionals, this is the first Logitech G headset to carry the Pro name.

Crafted from an advanced hybrid-mesh material for high-quality audio, the Logitech G Pro is said to provide rich bass, clear highs, precise treble and low distortion so that you can hear every footstep and weapon shot during gaming sessions.

Bose Sleepbuds

WIRELESS EARBUDS

$379, available Sept 11

Looking to sleep better? Try the new Bose Sleepbuds.

This pair of truly wireless earbuds utilises noise-masking technology and soothing sounds to block out noises like snoring and traffic. The Sleepbuds do not stream music, but it can be paired with the Bose Sleep app to let you customise your sleep settings and pick a soothing sound.

Compiled by Trevor Tan