New Products

Fitbit Charge 3

FITNESS TRACKER

$238, available in November

Fitbit's latest fitness tracker features a touchscreen display and a case made of aerospace-grade aluminium.

The Charge 3 also uses an inductive button, instead of a physical button, for better waterproofing. It is water-resistant to a depth of 50m and tracks your swims.

Its heart-rate sensor provides SpO2, or oxygen saturation, readings. It is rated to last a week on a single charge.

Canon LX-MU500Z

LASER PROJECTOR

$6,000, available next month

Small and medium-sized businesses looking for a low-maintenance laser projector should consider the Canon LX-MU500Z.

The compact projector uses a laser phosphor light source, which is said to provide up to 20,000 hours of operation.

It can project high-resolution images of up to 1,920 x 1,200 pixels, with a contrast ratio of 2,500: 1 and brightness of up to 5,000 lumens.

It also offers easy connectivity with two HDMI ports.

PSB M4U 8

WIRELESS HEADPHONE

$599

The M4U 8 is PSB's first wireless headphone and comes with active noise-cancelling (ANC) technology.

It has three listening modes - Active with ANC, Active Only and Passive. Both Active modes use two rechargeable AAA batteries, which are included, that can last up to 15 hours. When the batteries go flat, just switch to Passive mode.

The three modes can easily be toggled using a switch located on the right ear cup. Plus, it has two wired modes of operation via its 3.5mm audio jack and USB interface.

Osim uLove 2

HOME APPLIANCE

$6,699

The Osim uLove 2 is touted as the world's first massage chair with "four-hand" massage capability, whereby four sets of powerful massage rollers work together to massage the upper and lower body concurrently. Each massage roller is said to emulate the techniques and flexibility of a masseuse's hand.

It comes with eight massage programs, including Sports, which eases muscle tension; and Sleep, which relaxes the body for a better sleep.

Razer Mamba Elite

GAMING MOUSE

$149.90

Get the new Razer Mamba Elite if you like more lighting on your gaming mouse. It comes with 20 independent lighting zones, with LED lighting on each side.

It has an advanced optical sensor with a sensitivity of 16,000 dots per inch to provide precision and speed. It has nine programmable buttons that users can customise with the Razer Synapse 3 software.

X-doria Defense Lux Carbon Fibre for Note9

SMARTPHONE CASE

$59.90

Just collected your new Samsung Galaxy Note9? You might want to get the X-doria Defense Lux Carbon Fibre case for it.

Tested to survive 3m drops on concrete, the case comes with machined metal edges, an internal shock-absorbing rubber layer and an impact-resistant polycarbonate back. A rear panel with carbon fibre patterns adds a touch of class to the case.

Compiled by Trevor Tan