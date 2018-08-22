New products

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 500 Million Limited Edition

GAME CONSOLE

$719, available on Friday

PlayStation (PS) hardware sales crossed 525.3 million units last month. To celebrate the milestone, Sony will release the 500 Million Limited Edition PS4 Pro console.

It has a translucent dark-blue shell. When switched on, blue light illuminates the console's interiorto show off the sophisticated architecture of the PS4 Pro. It comes with a matching translucent dark-blue DualShock 4 wireless controller.

Only 50,000 units of this limited-edition version will be available globally.

Lian Li Lancool One Digital

PC CASING

$145

Looking like a designer PC casing, Lancool One Digital's front features two aluminium panels flanking an elongated, diamond-shaped air-intake with snazzy RGB lighting.

On this tower casing's top are a USB-C port, two USB 3.0 ports and two audio ports. Its main side panel is made of smoked tempered glass that lets you see the interior.

Inside, it can accommodate up to four 2.5-inch solid-state drives and two 3.5-inch hard-disk drives.

HyperX Cloud Flight

GAMING HEADSET

$240

Compatible with the PC, PS4 and PS4 Pro platforms, this wireless gaming headset is said to last up to 30 hours on a full charge.

It also keeps you comfortable through gaming marathons, thanks to its memory foam ear cushions and adjustable steel headband.

The ear cups can be rotated 90 degrees to rest comfortably around your neck during breaks. Controls for LED effects, mic mute, power and volume are sited on the ear cups for easy access.

The headset also comes with a detachable noise-cancelling microphone for clear communication with your teammates during online battles.

Asus ZenBook S (UX391)

ULTRABOOK

$2,098

Decked out in a striking burgundy red shade and diamond-cut rose-gold edges, the Asus ZenBook S (UX391) is a stunner. It is also ultra-portable, thanks to its 1kg weight and svelte 12.9mm-thick all-metal unibody chassis.

It comes with an ErgoLift hinge that automatically tilts the keyboard up by 5.5 degrees for better typing comfort. The raised chassis also improves airflow for better cooling.

Powered by an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, it comes with 8GB of system memory, 512GB of flash storage and three USB-C ports, of which two support Thunderbolt 3.

TP-Link Neffos X9

SMARTPHONE

$228

The Neffos X9 is an affordable Android (8.1 Oreo) smartphone that comes with a rear dual-camera system - comprising a 13-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel one - and a 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The smartphone features a 5.99-inch (1,440 x 720 pixels) display with 1.9mm-thick bezels for an 86.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The screen can be unlocked either via its rear fingerprint sensor or AI Face Unlock feature, which detects 106 facial key points. The X9 is available in black and silver.

JBL Endurance Dive

WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$135

You can go swimming and surfing with this pair of Bluetooth wireless in-ear headphones that comes with a built-in music player.

It can store up to 200 songs with its 1GB internal storage and provides up to eight hours of music playback. Its secure-fit ear-hook design prevents the earbuds from falling out of your ears, while the touch controls on the earbuds let you easily control music playback and volume and answer calls.

Compiled by Trevor Tan