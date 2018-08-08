New products

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium

SMARTPHONE

$1,198, available from Saturday

The Xperia XZ2 Premium is Sony's first smartphone to feature a rear dual-camera set-up. The camera unit comprises a 19-megapixel camera with a colour image sensor and a 12-megapixel camera with a monochrome image sensor. This allows it to achieve an ultra-high sensitivity of ISO 51,200 and bokeh effect in portrait mode.

This Android smartphone has a 5.8-inch 4K display (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) that supports high dynamic range content.

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

CONVERTIBLE LAPTOP

From $2,859, available this month

This is the world's smallest business convertible laptop, according to HP. Measuring 15.8mm thick and weighing from 1.25kg, it comes with the world's first active pen stylus with proximity alert that notifies users when it is left behind.

Powered by eighth-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processors, the 13-inch convertible has 16GB of system memory and up to 2TB of flash storage, making running productivity suites a breeze. It has two USB-C ports and a USB 3.1 port.

Linksys Velop Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi

WI-FI ROUTER

$139 (one-pack), $269 (two-pack), $399 (three-pack)

Linksys' new Velop Dual-Band Series is designed to be a smaller and more affordable mesh Wi-Fi system. It is available in one-, two- and three-pack options, with each Velop Dual-Band node a powerful dual-band AC1300 device that can be used as a parent node or client node.

The nodes, which are 5cm shorter than their Tri-Band cousins, are small enough to be placed anywhere without being intrusive. The nodes work together to provide reliable wireless connectivity throughout your home.

Ecovacs Deebot 900

ROBOTIC VACUUM CLEANER

$599

The Ecovacs Deebot 900 robotic vacuum cleaner can scan, map and plan the most efficient cleaning path for your home. Or customise your vacuuming with the Ecovacs app, which lets you draw up to 50 virtual boundaries.

Its interchangeable inlet system is capable of picking up hair and pet fur, and works on carpets and bare floors. Furthermore, it is compatible with the Amazon Echo and Google Home smart speakers, allowing you to control it with voice commands.

Nonda ZUS Smart Vehicle Health Monitor

CAR ACCESSORY

$99

Take the guesswork out of car health monitoring with the Nonda ZUS Smart Vehicle Health Monitor.

Simply plug it into your car's OBD II port, pair it with your smartphone using the ZUS app (available on Android and iOS) and you can keep track of your car engine's health with real-time alerts. It is said to use the world's first predictive algorithm that analyses engine data to identify potential issues.

Lego Ideas 21311 Voltron Set

TOY

$299.90

Fans of the 1980s anime Voltron will be glad to know the Voltron super robot Lego set is here. It comes with 2,321 pieces, which can be assembled into five posable and playable lion figurines. The lions, which are in black, blue, yellow, red and green, can be further combined to create the Voltron super robot, which stands at over 15cm tall and 21cm wide.

Compiled by Trevor Tan