New Products

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro Marvel's Spider-Man Limited Edition

GAMING CONSOLE

$669, available next month

The Sony PlayStation exclusive game, Spider-Man, will be launched on Sept 7.

It features the acrobatic, improvisational and web-slinging abilities the wall-crawler is famous for, while introducing new parkour moves and unique environmental interactions.

To coincide with the game's launch, Sony has released this limited-edition PlayStation 4 Pro gaming console (above). It is bright red and adorned with a Spider-Man logo.

It comes with a matching red wireless controller and includes the Spider-Man game disc along with premium digital game content.

TP-Link Archer C5400X

GAMING ROUTER

$399, available this month

TP-Link's first gaming router comes with plenty of processing power - a 1.8GHz 64-bit quad-core processor, three co-processors and 1GB of system memory - and is said to deliver incredible tri-band Wi-Fi speeds over the 2.4GHz (1,000 Mbps) and two 5GHz bands (2,167 Mbps).

It has eight Gigabit Ethernet ports for users to connect their gaming rig, smart TVs and gaming consoles for fast wired connection.

Razer Nommo Pro

GAMING SPEAKERS

Pricing and availability to be confirmed

Engineered for PC gamers who love top-notch audio in their games, music and movies, the Razer Nommo Pro promises smooth mid-range, delicate highs and distortion-free bass.

It has two 3-inch Kevlar-coated drivers, two 0.8-inch silk-dome tweeters and a downward-firing sub-woofer.

It also comes with a control pod that lets users change volume, mute and switch audio sources easily.

Fujifilm XF10

DIGITAL CAMERA

$799, availability to be confirmed

If you are among those waiting for the yet-to-be-announced Ricoh GR II's successor, you might want to consider the new Fujifilm XF10 instead.

It sports a similar lightweight, pocketable body with an APS-C-sized image sensor and a fast fixed lens.

The 24.2-megapixel XF10 uses a Fujinon 28mm f/2.8 lens and has a 3-inch touchscreen display.

It features a new Square mode that lets you switch to the 1:1 format with a flick on the touchscreen.

Honor Play

SMARTPHONE

$429, available from Aug 7

The Honor Play is designed for gamers. The 6.3-inch Android 8.1 smartphone runs on Huawei's Kirin 970 octa-core processors with a whopping 4GB of system memory.

It supports Huawei's GPU Turbo technology - said to improve graphics performance by 60 per cent compared with conventional graphics frameworks - as well as 4D gaming and 3D surround sound.

But it does not forget your photography needs. It comes with a rear dual-camera system - comprising 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras - and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

New Balance FuelCell Impulse

RUNNING SHOES

$259

Go fast and look great with the lightweight New Balance FuelCell Impulse running shoes, which feature a sleek bootie construction and double jacquard forefoot for breathability.

Nitrogen-injected foam in two areas of the fore-foot midsole gives runners a boost during toe-off, while the new outsole design improves traction and lift-off.

Compiled by Trevor Tan