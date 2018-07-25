New Products

Microsoft Surface Go

TABLET

Price to be confirmed, available later this year

Microsoft calls the Surface Go its most portable Surface yet. This 10-inch Windows tablet weighs just over 500g and measures only 8.9mm thick. Yet, it comes with the powerful seventh-generation Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y.

It has plenty of connectivity options, including USB-C, headphone jack and microSD card reader. Transform it into a laptop using the optional Microsoft Signature Type Cover and write or draw on it with the optional Surface Pen stylus.

Jamo Studio SB 36

SOUND BAR

$399

The Jamo Studio SB 36 sound bar can be set up within minutes of unboxing - simply plug the included optical cable to your TV and you are good to go.

This 56W sound bar comes with an integrated sub-woofer and 19mm soft dome tweeters and is wrapped in soft-textured grille cloth, which comes in black or grey. It comes with a 3.5mm analogue jack and Bluetooth capability for streaming music from your smartphones and computers.

Nikon Coolpix P1000

BRIDGE CAMERA

Price and availability to be confirmed

This 16-megapixel ultra-zoom compact camera features a whopping 125x optical zoom lens with focal lengths that go from 24mm wide-angle to 3,000mm super-telephoto. You can shoot practically everything from a wide sunset view to a close-up of the moon.

Compose your photos using its 2.4-million-dot electronic viewfinder or 3.2-inch LCD monitor.

X-mini Evolve 2

SPEAKER HEADPHONES

$129

Why get separate speakers and headphones when you can get both with the X-mini Evolve 2 ?

These wireless over-ear headphones have dedicated drivers for headphone and speaker playback. A mode switch lets wearers toggle between the playback modes easily. The headphones come with memory foam leather ear pads for extra comfort and noise isolation.

Razer Goliathus Chroma Extended

GAMING MOUSEPAD

$89.90

This is the extended version of the Razer Goliathus Chroma gaming mousepad.

Measuring 92cm long (compared with 35.5cm with the Goliathus Chroma), the Goliathus Chroma Extended lets you rest more than just the mouse on its micro-textured cloth surface. You can also place your keyboard, smartphone and other devices on it.

As with the standard version, you can customise the lighting that lines the mousepad's perimeter, from up to 16.8 million colours along with an array of lighting effects.

Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo

RUNNING SHOES

Price to be confirmed, available from Aug 2

Designed with input from elite runners, the Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo is built to last long distances and give a comfortable, bouncy ride.

It comes with Nike's ZoomX Foam midsole that is said to deliver 85 per cent energy return and provides a lightweight ride for the runner. Furthermore, its heel counter has been engineered to curve away from the runner's Achilles' tendon to avoid abrasion and irritation.

Compiled by Trevor Tan