New products, Jul 18, 2018: LG Q7+, Casio G-Shock MTG-B1000 and more

LG Q7+

SMARTPHONE

$598

The Q7+ is LG's latest mid-range smartphone. It is the first in its category to offer DTS: X for virtual 3D surround sound and up to 7.1 channel audio. This 5.5-inch Android phone features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with portrait mode and a 16-megapixel rear camera.

Below the rear camera is a fingerprint sensor that not only allows users to unlock the phone, but it also can be used as a camera shutter button.

Casio G-Shock MTG-B1000

WATCH

From $1,199

The MTG-B1000 is the latest model from Casio's premium G-Shock MT-G series.

It features a new and more protective shock-resistant structure, as well as a smaller case for better fit, compared with its predecessors. It now connects to a smartphone via Bluetooth for accurate time-keeping.

It is powered by Casio's Tough Solar power charging system, so wearers never have to worry about the watch running out of battery.

Samsung Family Hub

SMART FRIDGE

$7,499

The Samsung Family Hub smart refrigerator, as its name implies, wants to be the centre of your family.

Its Memo app lets family members leave handwritten notes on its 21.5-inch touchscreen display for one another.

The fridge uses Samsung's SmartThings Internet-of-Things eco-system, which lets users control and monitor their connected home. For example, those with cameras installed at their home's entrance can see from the fridge's display who is at the door.

Dell G7 15

GAMING LAPTOP

From $1,699

The Dell G7 15 offers good gaming performance at an affordable price.

Housed in a sleek 25mm-thick chassis, this 15-inch laptop comes with a powerful Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics processing unit, 6GB system memory and options for a six-core eighth-generation Intel Core processor and an ultra high-resolution display of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels.

A front air intake and rear exhaust vent help keep the heat away during gaming sessions.

Cooler Master CM310

GAMING MOUSE

$49

This affordable ambidextrous gaming mouse comes with a 10,000 dots-per-inch (dpi) optical sensor for optimal gaming performance, two dpi control buttons for quick change of sensitivity settings and a lighting-effect adjustment button.

It also comes with textured rubberised side grips for better control and comfort.

Uniq Voyage

TRAVEL ADAPTER

$49

One for the frequent traveller, the Uniq Voyage travel adapter works in more than 150 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and countries in Europe and Asia.

With multi-plug passthrough, as well as three USB-A and one USB-C ports, it allows you to charge up to five devices simultaneously.

Its matt finish provides good grip and it comes with a travel pouch.

Compiled by Trevor Tan