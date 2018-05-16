New products

Innergie PowerGear 60C

USB-C LAPTOP ADAPTER

$129

With a 3cm by 3cm side profile and measuring 6cm long, the Innergie PowerGear 60C is the world's smallest 60W laptop adapter, according to its maker.

It is lightweight too, weighing just 85g, but is capable of charging USB-C mobile devices from the Nintendo Switch to the Apple MacBook Pro via its bundled USB-C cable. Three travel power plugs are included, so you can use it whether you are travelling to the United States, Britain or Europe.

To use it with laptops that do not support USB-C charging, you can buy the optional MagiCable 150 ($29) USB-C cable, which comes with six interchangeable tips that are compatible with various brands of laptops .

Garmin Edge 130

GPS BIKE COMPUTER

$299

The Garmin Edge 130 is a lightweight and rugged GPS bike computer with built-in GPS and barometer to provide accurate data for cycling enthusiasts, so they know how far, fast and high they are riding.

A 1.8-inch display makes it easy to read workout data. It also provides easy-to-read course prompts with audible turn cues. When paired with a smartphone, the Edge 130 displays current and forecasted weather conditions. It even issues weather alerts to help keep users from getting stuck in a downpour.

B&O Play Earset

WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$429

The B&O Play Earset is a refresh of a 1990s model of the same name. This pair of in-ear headphones comes with Bluetooth wireless technology while preserving design aspects of the original.

The adjustment system on the headphones lets you change the angle of the earbud as well as the curve of the ear-hook for a perfect fit.

Each earbud comes with a 14.2mm speaker unit with a neodymium magnet, while the cabinet behind the speaker unit has two acoustic vents and a bass port to optimise sound performance. It has a rated battery life of five hours.

Casio CT-X5000

MUSICAL KEYBOARD

$899

Whether you are a beginner or serious performer, the Casio CT-X5000 is an electronic musical keyboard for you.

It features Casio's new AiX Sound Source technology that is said to reproduce the sound of acoustic instruments accurately with resonance corresponding to the strength of each keystroke.

In addition, it comes with a registration function that allows you to save up to 128 set-ups of different tones and rhythms.

Samsung Pro Endurance

MICROSD CARD

$36.90 (32GB), $64.90 (64GB), $129.90 (128GB); available May 31

The Samsung Pro Endurance microSD cards are said to offer 25 times higher endurance than conventional cards.

The card is resistant to water, magnets and X-ray, and can work in temperatures ranging from -25 deg C to 85 deg C.

It allows for fast and stable video recording, with writing speeds of up to 30MB per sec and reading speeds of up to 100 MB per sec.

Asus Phoenix GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5

GRAPHICS CARD

$619

DIY PC aficionados looking to build a compact gaming PC rig might want to check out the Asus Phoenix GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5 graphics card.

At 18.3cm long, it is about one-third shorter than most graphics cards of the same configuration.

It is built using Asus' exclusive automated process and uses premium components to enhance efficiency, reduce power loss and provide better stability. A dual ball-bearing fan helps it stretch its lifespan to be double that of most graphics cards.

Compiled by Trevor Tan