New Products

Philips SpeedPro Max FC6823/61

HOME APPLIANCE

$699

Powered by the Philips PowerBlade digital motor with a high airflow of more than 1,000 litres per minute, the Speed Pro Max FC6823/61 cordless vacuum cleaner delivers powerful suction in every direction through its 360-degree nozzle. Its 25.2V lithium-ion rechargeable battery allows for a cordless vacuuming time of up to 65 minutes.

LG 38WK95C

PC MONITOR

$2,199

This could be the dream monitor for photographers and gamers. The LG 38WK95C has a whopping 38-inch 21:9 display with a resolution of 3,840 x 1,600 pixels. It features in-plane switching technology for minimal colour shift, and supports up to 99 per cent of the sRGB profile. Plus, it supports AMD's Freesync technology for optimal gaming performance with AMD graphics cards.

Cooler Master MasterCase H500P Mesh White

PC CASING

$249

DIY PC aficionados who want their next assembled PC to look and run cool should consider the Cooler Master MasterCase H500P Mesh White.

Both the exterior and interior of this PC casing is finished in white and it has two pre-installed 200mm colour LED-lit fans behind its front mesh that propel air into its spacious interior providing excellent airflow.

Marvel's Spider-Man Blu-ray Disc Collector's Edition

VIDEO GAME

$229, available on Sept 7

This PlayStation 4-exclusive action adventure game allows you to play as Spider-Man to fight crime while executing plenty of acrobatic feats, as well as web-slinging and parkouring in unique environments. This Collector's Edition not only contains the game, but also a mini artbook, custom steelbook, sticker, a Spider-Man statue and other in-game content.

Adidas UltraBoost Parley

RUNNING SHOES

$340

Sporting apparel giant Adidas and environmental group Parley for the Oceans have teamed up to create the Adidas UltraBoost Parley running shoes.

The shoes' Primeknit upper consists of 85 per cent Parley Ocean Plastic - a material created by upcycled waste. Every pair is said to prevent 11 plastic bottles from entering the ocean. A built-in Near Field Communications chip on the right shoe provides you with exclusive learning experiences about plastic pollution, which can be accessed via your smartphone.

Plantronics BackBeat GO 605 Series

WIRELESS HEADPHONES

$159

The Plantronics BackBeat GO 605 Series wireless over-ear headphones are said to last up to 18 hours on a single charge. They come with dedicated music and volume control buttons on the left ear-cup and a 3.5mm headphone jack, so you can still use them when the battery is flat.

Compiled by Trevor Tan