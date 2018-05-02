New Products

LG Oled W8P

SMART TV

$11,699 (65 inches), $34,999 (77 inches)

The flagship LG W8P organic light-emitting diode (Oled) TV features the Alpha 9 processor that is said to provide true-to-life images with rich colours, and improve clarity through smoother rendering of images.

Aftershock Apex 15

GAMING LAPTOP

From $1,883

Gamers looking for a lightweight but powerful laptop should consider the Aftershock Apex 15, which fits a 15.6-inch screen into a chassis of a typical 14-inch gaming laptop, thanks to its ultra-thin bezel.

Weighing only 1.95kg and measuring 2cm thick, it comes with the eighth-generation Intel Core processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (or 1060) graphics card, 8GB system memory and a colour-backlit mechanical keyboard.

Asus X470 ROG Crosshair VII Hero (Wi-Fi)

PC MOTHERBOARD

$539

Designed for serious gamers and overclockers, Asus' X470 ROG Crosshair VII Hero (Wi-Fi) motherboard features four system memory slots to support up to 64GB of memory. It has a PCIe 2.0 slot and two PCIe 3.0 slots to support multiple graphics processing units (GPUs). Plus, the PCIe slots have reinforced metal walls, so the GPUs can be anchored securely.

The motherboard has extensive options for overclocking, including one-click smart tuning for newcomers and advanced tweaking options for overclocking veterans.

B&O Beoplay P6

PORTABLE SPEAKER

$629

Available in black and silver, the B&O Beoplay P6 has an anodised and pearl-blasted aluminium shell with a stylish speaker grille design that allows for 360-degree sound dispersion. It is also splash-and dust-resistant and has a battery life rated at 16 hours.

Honor 7X

SMARTPHONE

$309

In addition to its affordable price tag, this Android 7.0 smartphone comes with a 5.93-inch (2,160 x 1,080 pixels) display, rear dual-lens camera, 4GB of system memory, 64GB of storage and a Kirin 2.36GHz octa-core processor - all packed in a sleek metallic body. Plus, the Honor 7X supports fingerprint and facial-recognition technology.

Logitech M238 Fan Collection

WIRELESS MOUSE

$29

Let everyone in your office know which team you support in the upcoming World Cup with the Logitech M238 Fan Collection. This wireless mouse series comes in different graphics, each depicting a popular footballing nation, including Brazil, Germany, Argentina, England and Spain.

With a USB nano-receiver, the mouse can work wirelessly from your PC at a distance of up to 10m. A single AA battery can power this mouse for one year.

Compiled by Trevor Tan