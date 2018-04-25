New Products, Apr 25, 2018: Ariston Andris Slim 30, Canon imageClass LBP215x and more

Ariston Andris Slim 30 (SL30)

$389

The Ariston Andris Slim 30 (SL30) storage water heater has a slim design that will fit nicely in HDB bathrooms.

This 30-litre storage water heater is also the first in Singapore to feature the Ag+ cartridge technology, which helps to prohibit bacteria proliferation in the water tank for cleaner and more hygienic water.

Canon imageClass LBP215x

PRINTER

$679

Designed for small and home offices, the speedy Canon imageClass LBP215x prints up to 38 A4 pages and 65 A5 pages a minute. Equipped with Wi-Fi wireless connectivity, it supports mobile-printing technologies such as Google Cloud Print and Apple AirPrint. A 5-inch colour touchscreen display makes it easy to operate.

HP EliteDisplay S270n

PC MONITOR

$999

This 27-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) monitor is HP's first 4K EliteDisplay that can transmit data and deliver up to 60W of power to a connected device using just one USB-C connection.

It also comes with a DisplayPort 1.2 input port and two HDMI input ports. The monitor has a brightness level of 350 nits, a dynamic contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and a grey-to-grey response time of 14 milliseconds.

LG gram 15

ULTRABOOK

From $2,099, available next month

Armed with an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, 8GB of system memory and up to 512GB of flash storage, the LG gram 15 is an ultrabook that delivers performance in a portable package.

It weighs just under 1.1kg and measures only 1.45cm at its thinnest point. It features a 15.6-inch full high-definition display, back-lit keyboard, fingerprint reader, a microSD card slot and three USB 3.0 ports.

Leica M Monochrom (Typ 246) Stealth Edition

DIGITAL CAMERA

$24,909.60 (with Leica Summicron-M 35mm f/2.0 ASPH lens)

For street photographers who love Leica rangefinders and stealth, the Leica M Monochrom (Typ 246) Stealth Edition could be the perfect camera. This digital rangefinder camera has a scratch-resistant matte-black paint finish on the camera and lens. Important letterings, such as power and aperture, are coated with a special fluorescent paint that glows in the dark. Only 125 units of this Stealth Edition are available worldwide.

Casio G-Shock GMW-B5000

WATCH

From $799, available from tomorrow

The Casio G-Shock GMW-B5000 is essentially the first G-Shock watch (the DW-5000C from 1983)with its bracelet, case and bezel rendered entirely in stainless steel. It also comes with radio atomic timekeeping and Bluetooth connectivity.

Apart from the stainless steel model ($799), there is also a special gold edition ($949) to mark the 35th anniversary of G-Shock.

