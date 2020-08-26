I was probably one of the first here to write about Netflix back in 2012, when I found ways to watch the streaming service even though it was geographically "blocked" in Singapore.

I remember calling on my inner geek and using a combination of VPN smarts, pre-paid Visa cards bought over the counter in the United States and fake US addresses to unlock this amazing world.

However, when Netflix launched in Singapore about four years ago, VPN access here was curtailed and we were effectively forced to watch the Singapore version, which had limited content then. Frustrated, I even cancelled my subscription for a few months.

These days, I am happy as I have the best of both worlds. I subscribe to ViewQwest for my home broadband line, which has VPN built into the network, to get Netflix US and switch to my mobile broadband line when I want to watch the local version.

If like me, you are a geek at heart and you plan to get a similar setup, here are my top five Netflix picks for geeks.

1 High Score

2020

Available on Netflix US and SG

This recently released six-part documentary focuses on the key milestones and people behind the rise of video games.

It brought back memories for me as I relived my days of playing Space Invaders and Pacman at the arcade.

I grew up in Kuala Lumpur and was 12 when my mum bought me the Atari 2600. I remember my pitch to her - we would save a load of money if I could play "TV games" (it wasn't called game console then) instead of spending loads at the arcade.

I was truly surprised when I actually got it because it cost my mum a princely sum. I think she may have bought it to make up for sending me away to Singapore to study the very next year.

High Score closely follows the evolution of the console market, moving to Nintendo after Atari died and then to the major battles between Nintendo Entertainment System and Sega Genesis.

The series also looks at role-playing games, the early days of e-sports, and classics such as Ultima, Doom, Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat and more.

The series ends at the arrival of 3D gaming via the twin terrors of Doom and Star Fox, and left me begging for more. Hopefully, there will be a second season.

2 Toys That Made Us

2019

Available on Netflix US and SG

A must-watch for older geeks, this series retells the origins of the toys that made us the geeks we are today.

I grew up poor, so I could only pine for these expensive toys in my time, but they were some of the stuff I desired as a kid - Star Wars, Star Trek, Transformers, He-Man and the Masters of The Universe, and G.I. Joe toys.

There were also Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (launched when I was a teenager) and Power Rangers.

The series also covers the toys of some cool franchises for girls (which have burned some nasty holes in my pocket, as a father of three girls) such as Barbie, Hello Kitty and My Little Pony.

3 Speed Cubers

2020

Available on Netflix US and SG

The Rubik's Cube was the affordable toy for the poor kid and I remember poring through guidebooks to solve it.

These days, you can get free virtual versions and scour YouTube for step-by-step solutions. Speed Cubers talks about competitive Rubik's Cube solving, and follows the stories of two world champions Max Park and Feliks Zemdegs.

It's amazing to see so many people able to solve the Rubik's Cube in under seven seconds, sometimes with just one hand.

4 The Witcher

2019

Available on Netflix US and SG

If you play video games, this is a must-watch.

The Witcher was virtually unknown to geeks in this part of the world until the games based on the books by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski were launched.

The Witcher 3 game was a huge success, sweeping up more awards than women bedded by the monster-hunter protagonist Geralt of Rivia.

The Netflix series stars Henry Cavill (I was surprised my wife, who is crazy about the actor, didn't like the series, though).

Caveat: This Netflix Original is difficult to follow if you are not an avid Witcher fan, because it closely follows the script of The Last Wish, the first of two collections of short stories preceding the story of the main Witcher books.

But, while it may be confusing for noobs, it is sublime for fans.

5 League Of Legends Origins

2019

Available on Netflix US

LOL is not just the irritating term my millennial friends and Gen Z daughters use on me.

It also stands for League of Legends, which is now one of the top game franchises in the world.

The competitive 5vs5 game is huge, with millions of fans and a US$2.5 million (S$3.4 million) prize pool for this year's international competition, which starts next month.

This 77-min documentary traces how the game started, its struggles in the early years and how it became the huge success it is today.

•Oo Gin Lee was a tech editor with The Straits Times and is one of the earliest Netflix fans here.