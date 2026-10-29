NCS to grow pool of forward-deployed engineers to boost clients’ AI deployments

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NCS’ AI Mission Centre will help organisations move from pilot projects into deploying artificial intelligence on a wider scale in their companies.

SINGAPORE – Technology services firm NCS plans to more than triple its pool of forward-deployed engineers from 100 to over 300 within two years, the latest in a wave of tech companies hiring for the role in Singapore.

Google, ByteDance and Databricks have also been recruiting these specialists, while OpenAI announced plans in May to create more than 200 technical roles here and train mid-career software engineers.

Forward-deployed engineers work within clients’ teams, combining coding skills with business knowledge to build AI tools for everyday operations.

NCS plans to fill the positions through training existing staff and external hiring, but it did not provide a breakdown.

Chief executive officer of NCS Sam Liew said: “Our goal is to build AI capabilities that serve Singapore, and solutions that can make an impact around the world.”

He was speaking at the opening of NCS’ AI Mission Centre on Oct 29, which will help organisations move from pilot projects into deploying artificial intelligence on a wider scale in their companies.

The centre will bring together industry specialists and engineers to identify problems where AI can help, change how work is done, and safely test the tools in day-to-day operations. Successful projects will then be adapted for use by other organisations and in other markets.

NCS CEO Sam Liew speaking at the opening of NCS’ AI Mission Centre on Oct 29. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

The launch was officiated by Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo.

NCS also signed three memorandums of understanding with Changi Airport Group, the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) and local food technology company Life3 Biotech.

With Changi Airport Group, it will improve an existing runway surveillance system called iFerret, which detects debris that could endanger aircraft. The partners will add more advanced AI capabilities and test improvements at the airport before introducing them overseas.

Its partnership with IMH will explore digital tools to improve patient care and support healthcare workers. One of the first projects is Bio-ID, a facial recognition tool intended to help staff identify patients and become aware of safety considerations relevant to their care.

IMH will test the tool in its wards and provide feedback to refine it for possible use in other hospitals and care facilities.

With Life3 Biotech, NCS will develop AI tools to improve the production of micro-organisms. The aim is to help the company produce them more efficiently, increase output and reduce environmental impact.

Beyond expanding its forward deployed engineers team, NCS is training employees across its workforce to use AI, including how to give the tools instructions and use them responsibly. More than 2,000 staff who already work with AI are receiving further training to build systems ready for everyday use.

The company is also redesigning software engineering jobs so teams can take on a broader range of tasks, from understanding business needs to building and testing software. Work-study programmes for university, polytechnic and Institute of Technical Education graduates will give newer entrants practical experience with AI.