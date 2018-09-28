Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - Disrupting the video production industry

Mr Mike Pritchett, founder of video technology company Shootsta, appears in this podcast to talk about how his business helps big brands in Singapore and beyond produce amazing video content without the need to rely on a production company.
Published
49 min ago

Mind Your Business - Disrupting the video production industry

15:22 mins

Synopsis: Video technology company Shootsta helps big brands in Singapore and beyond produce amazing video content without needing a production company. Its founder Mike Pritchett tells how his unique business model is disrupting the industry. 

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Topics: 

