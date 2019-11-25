Money FM Podcast: Artificial Intelligence ethics - avoiding bias in algorithms

The Breakfast Huddle: Artificial Intelligence ethics - avoiding bias in algorithms

Synopsis: Besides being a popular part of movie plots, the topic of ethics in AI is increasingly under the spotlight - the basis of how decisions are made by computers. Just recently, Goldman Sachs was under scrutiny for its Apple-branded credit card - which showed bias against female applicants when it came to assessing creditworthiness. Asheesh Mehra, Co-Founder & Group CEO, AntWorks gets into the debate with us.

