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Mistral also plans to double its Asia-Pacific workforce from about 100 to 200 by 2027, with the majority of its new hires based in Singapore.

SINGAPORE – French artificial intelligence company Mistral has opened a science hub in Singapore to develop sovereign AI models for the public sector, high-tech manufacturing, and robotics, where organisations want to keep sensitive information or proprietary technology within their own in-house AI systems.

“As AI becomes critical to economic competitiveness, cyber and defence, governments and enterprises in Asia Pacific increasingly want to control the technology they depend on,” said Geoff Soon, Mistral’s vice-president of revenue for Asia-Pacific, on Nov 20.

To respond to the growing appetite, Mistral also plans to double its Asia-Pacific workforce from about 100 to 200 by 2027, with the majority of its new hires based in Singapore.

Soon added that the increasing demand is seen in mission-critical and highly regulated industries such as financial services, the public sector and high-tech manufacturing.

This comes amid concerns among governments and companies that decisions made overseas can cut off access to both the AI models and the chips that run them.

On Nov 19, new US rules that require licences for certain advanced AI chip exports to Singapore and four other countries took effect as Washington moved to tighten China’s access to key technologies.

In June, US frontier AI lab Anthropic temporarily took two of its most advanced models offline to comply with a directive from the Trump administration to prevent their use by foreign nationals.

Sovereign AI is the ability of a company or government to control access to the AI models that it uses, further customise them for its own needs and build workflows and agents to put those models to work.

Retaining such autonomy helps countries address national security and geopolitical concerns, while allowing businesses to protect confidential data and trade secrets.

The science hub is based in Mistral’s new Singapore office, which opened at Asia Square Tower 1 on Nov 20 and doubles as its Asia-Pacific headquarters.

With the new office, Mistral plans to hire forward-deployed engineers, who have coding skills and business acumen to build AI tools and workflows for everyday operations.

It will also bring in forward-deployed scientists, who have advanced mathematical training to develop sovereign AI models that are unique to an organisation.

Arthur Mensch, co-founder and chief executive of Mistral, said: “Our ambition is to establish Singapore as a strategic location for empowering governments and enterprises across Asia-Pacific to retain ownership of their infrastructure and intelligence, and translate these into lasting economic value and industrial competitiveness.”

For work in the public sector, Mistral hopes to reflect Singapore’s multicultural and linguistic diversity and the tendency for Singaporeans to code-switch in their AI models.

The company had previously worked with the Home Team Science and Technology Agency on its Phoenix family of AI models, which reflect Singapore’s local laws and approach to issues like narcotics and race.

In robotics, Mistral hopes to develop AI models that can help humanoid robots navigate complex environments like those with different floors and security screening. In high-tech manufacturing, the models could be trained on images of components from a company’s production line to better spot defects or other irregularities.

Soon added that Mistral plans to work with new partners in the financial sector in Singapore. Details will be announced at a later date.

Pee Beng Kong, executive vice-president at the Economic Development Board, said: “Mistral’s Asia-Pacific headquarters and expansion of its research and development activities in Singapore reinforce our position as a hub for frontier AI innovation.

“This investment will accelerate AI development and innovation across key industries and create opportunities for Singaporeans to work on cutting-edge AI technologies.”