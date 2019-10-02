Masterplan to safeguard critical sectors from cyber attacks

A masterplan has been unveiled to protect operational technology (OT) systems from cyber attacks that can cripple Singapore's water supply, transport and other cri-tical sectors.

The OT Cybersecurity Masterplan will bolster defences against such attacks by growing the talent pool of cyber-security professionals and facilitating the exchange of information between the public and private sectors.

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean announced the masterplan yesterday at the opening of the fourth Singapore International Cyber Week.

OT systems are those that operate critical infrastructure services with interconnected devices and computers, such as those in the energy, water and transport sectors.

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, pointed out that attacks on OT systems are among the most pressing cyber threats today.

He gave an example of how Ukraine suffered a cyber attack on its power network in December 2015, which caused almost 250,000 people to lose their power supply in the middle of winter.

The new masterplan, developed by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and industry partners, is a response to the danger OT attacks pose, said Mr Teo.

He said the masterplan will guide the development of capabilities to secure systems in the OT environment, and mitigate emerging OT cyber threats.

CSA said yesterday that the plan, which is available on its website, will outline efforts to provide OT cyber-security training to develop talent in this sector.



Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean announced the masterplan yesterday at the opening of the fourth Singapore International Cyber Week. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



NEED TO WORK TOGETHER Difficult as it is, we need more dialogue and cooperation among governments and the private sector to help us to find better solutions to build a shared future, deal with sophisticated cyber threats, and strengthen trust and confidence in the digital systems that we have come to depend upon. SENIOR MINISTER TEO CHEE HEAN, who called for more cooperation between different nations, organisations and sectors to tackle cyber threats.

Under the plan, a new OT Cybersecurity Information Sharing and Analysis Centre will be set up together with threat-intelligence hub Global Resilience Federation.

There are no details of this centre yet, but in response to queries from The Straits Times, the federation's president, Mr Mark Orsi, said it will provide the tools and processes to allow OT organisations to share intelligence and best practices.

"The OT Cybersecurity Information Sharing and Analysis Centre will provide its members with these tools along with local threat analysts to develop and refine member-provided and sector-specific threat intelligence for energy, water, transportation and other critical information infrastructure sectors," said Mr Orsi.

CSA added that the masterplan will include procedures for OT organisations to attain an OT Cybersecurity Code of Practice, which will strengthen their policies and processes to better defend themselves against cyber threats.

In the past, OT systems were not designed with robust cyber-security considerations, which makes it dangerous now, given how many of these systems are now interconnected, CSA said.

It added that a cyber attack on such systems could have dire consequences like mass disruptions, physical harm or even death. To combat these kinds of online threats, cooperation with domestic stakeholders is needed, and Mr Teo held up the OT Cybersecurity Masterplan as an example of such collaboration.

The masterplan is a good example of how strong government-industry partnership can strengthen the country's national cyber-security defences, he said.

In his speech, Mr Teo also called for more cooperation between different nations, organisations and sectors to tackle cyber threats.

He said: "For us to realise the benefits of digitalisation, countries, businesses and the people sector need to work together to create a more secure and a more prospe-rous digital future. We need to build more bridges and avenues of collaboration.

"Difficult as it is, we need more dialogue and cooperation among governments and the private sector to help us to find better solutions to build a shared future, deal with sophisticated cyber threats, and strengthen trust and confidence in the digital systems that we have come to depend upon."

Held at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, the Singapore International Cyber Week runs until tomorrow.

It will see policymakers, business leaders, industry experts and academics from around the world discuss collaboration and cyber-security trends and challenges, and showcase innovations.