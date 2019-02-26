Man receives under-the-skin chip implant live at mobile show

BARCELONA (REUTERS) - A man volunteered to have a chip inserted under his skin live on stage at a trade fair in Barcelona on Monday (Feb 25), and another man who had already undergone the procedure showed off how he could make a payment with it using his smartphone.

Mr Edgar Pons said he decided to have the radio frequency identification (RFID) chip implanted because it contained credentials to open the door to his house.

Mr Alex Rodriguez Vitello, a physicist, engineer, curator and explorer at Barcelona-based technology company Alpha said the chip was the size "of a grain of sand or two".

During the presentation, organised by Spanish bank Sabadell, a man named Pau, who had already been fitted with a chip, made a payment by placing his smartphone over the skin covering the chip.