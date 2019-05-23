M1 fibre broadband outage causes 10-hour Web disruption

Thousands of Internet users were unable to surf the Web for about 10 hours yesterday after a fibre broadband outage hit telco M1 - an incident local regulator the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is investigating.

The IMDA said it takes "a serious view" of public telecommunications service disruptions.

The incident was caused by a technical issue in one of its fixed residential access equipment, said an M1 spokesman. "This primarily affected fibre connectivity to customers served by three NetLink Trust central offices in Ang Mo Kio, Bedok and East (exchanges)," he added. NetLink Trust owns Singapore's fibre network and resells fibre connectivity to telcos like M1.

M1 said affected services were fully restored at 6pm. Yesterday's disruption affected users in the northern and eastern parts of Singapore.

Mr Aaron Koh, 43, said his M1 fibre broadband connection was down for three hours from 9am. "I had to use my mobile broadband connections," said the channel sales manager, who works from his Punggol home.

Mr Larry Loh, 51, said his M1 fibre broadband and digital phone line were cut off at 8.20am. The technology consultant, who lives in Seletar, said service was restored at 3.30pm.

Complaints by consumers also flooded the telco's Facebook page, as well as online sites such as HardwareZone and Reddit.

Downdetector.sg - a site that provides an overview of service outages, including public transport and online services - recorded over 2,400 disruption reports by M1 users around 9am.

Many of those affected claimed to be from the northern and eastern parts of the island, including Sengkang, Bishan, Choa Chu Kang and Pasir Ris. Several netizens also said they experienced disruptions in other parts of Singapore, such as Bukit Batok and Boon Lay.

Yesterday's disruption, which was reported as early as 8.20am, came a day after hundreds of fibre broadband customers of Singtel, StarHub and M1 could not surf the Web. Tuesday's disruption lasted around five hours, and was caused by a fibre optic cable cut in Yishun. NetLink Trust, which owns the cut fibre links, estimated that some 700 users were affected.