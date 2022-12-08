Feeling disconnected at hybrid meetings: How tech and AI are used to replicate the in-person experience to keep remote workers engaged

The office was the hub of the business ecosystem for decades, until the Covid-19 pandemic struck and meetings had to be arranged remotely via conferencing platforms. After more than two years of working remotely and in hybrid environments, home distractions and sub-par equipment are still causing some employees to struggle to adapt to the evolving work culture.

A recent survey by consumer electronics company Logitech revealed that 91 per cent of workers have participated in a hybrid work meeting. But “participated” is the operative word: When on a call, over six in 10 of them have concurrently replied to emails, over half have used social media, and 46 per cent have browsed the web.

This comes as no surprise to Mr Bryan Lee, 46, head of B2B, Southeast Asia, Logitech.

Remote workers, compared with their in-office counterparts, are more likely to be disengaged during meetings, which will negatively affect the quality of the discussion, he says.

Such disconnect is the result of what Logitech calls inequity between in-office workers and remote workers, he continues.

Anyone who has worked remotely knows what it is like to experience a “broken” hybrid meeting, where they experience a lack of relational connection, inability to build rapport, and feel like their input is less valued, as compared with their in-person counterparts.

Instead of actively participating in the meeting, remote workers can sometimes feel as though they are “watching the meeting happen”, resulting in them resorting to multi-tasking during these meetings.

As hybrid meetings become a norm in workplaces, the disconnect between remote and onsite employees can lead to lower engagement, which will negatively impact productivity.

Lack of equipment to support hybrid work

Even though hybrid meetings are becoming a default for many new organisations today, many employees’ home workspace setups are still under-equipped for effective remote work.

According to Mr Lee, only nine and 18 per cent of respondents in the Logitech survey were equipped with webcams and enterprise-grade headphones respectively.

While many companies have made do with sub-par equipment in the early stages of the pandemic, it is not a recommended long-term solution, he adds.

“Poor audio and video quality can lead to reduced engagement, which makes meetings less productive. In which case, communication via email might even be preferable,” Mr Lee says.

“The evolving workplace has put many new demands on the way workers use technology to collaborate, forcing many organisations to re-evaluate how they equip their employees to do so.

“A more holistic approach is needed to outfit them so that they can work as productively at home as in the office.”