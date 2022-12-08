Feeling disconnected at hybrid meetings: How tech and AI are used to replicate the in-person experience to keep remote workers engaged

The office was the hub of the business ecosystem for decades, until the Covid-19 pandemic struck and meetings had to be arranged remotely via conferencing platforms. After more than two years of working remotely and in hybrid environments, home distractions and sub-par equipment are still causing some employees to struggle to adapt to the evolving work culture.
A recent survey by consumer electronics company Logitech revealed that 91 per cent of workers have participated in a hybrid work meeting. But “participated” is the operative word: When on a call, over six in 10 of them have concurrently replied to emails, over half have used social media, and 46 per cent have browsed the web.
This comes as no surprise to Mr Bryan Lee, 46, head of B2B, Southeast Asia, Logitech.
Remote workers, compared with their in-office counterparts, are more likely to be disengaged during meetings, which will negatively affect the quality of the discussion, he says.
Such disconnect is the result of what Logitech calls inequity between in-office workers and remote workers, he continues.
Anyone who has worked remotely knows what it is like to experience a “broken” hybrid meeting, where they experience a lack of relational connection, inability to build rapport, and feel like their input is less valued, as compared with their in-person counterparts.
Instead of actively participating in the meeting, remote workers can sometimes feel as though they are “watching the meeting happen”, resulting in them resorting to multi-tasking during these meetings.
As hybrid meetings become a norm in workplaces, the disconnect between remote and onsite employees can lead to lower engagement, which will negatively impact productivity.
Lack of equipment to support hybrid work
Even though hybrid meetings are becoming a default for many new organisations today, many employees’ home workspace setups are still under-equipped for effective remote work.
According to Mr Lee, only nine and 18 per cent of respondents in the Logitech survey were equipped with webcams and enterprise-grade headphones respectively.
While many companies have made do with sub-par equipment in the early stages of the pandemic, it is not a recommended long-term solution, he adds.
“Poor audio and video quality can lead to reduced engagement, which makes meetings less productive. In which case, communication via email might even be preferable,” Mr Lee says.
“The evolving workplace has put many new demands on the way workers use technology to collaborate, forcing many organisations to re-evaluate how they equip their employees to do so.
“A more holistic approach is needed to outfit them so that they can work as productively at home as in the office.”
Using tech and AI to draw workers closer
How then can companies bridge the engagement gap during hybrid meetings?
Mr Lee says the most immediate solution is to equip workers with more advanced technology that makes them feel like they are active participants, regardless of where they work.
For instance, over six in 10 respondents in Logitech’s survey agree that hybrid meetings are more engaging when video conferencing systems with high-quality audio and video output are used, he adds.
To help remote meeting participants feel like they are on an equal footing with their counterparts in the conference room, Logitech has deployed advanced ideas, concepts, and tools in AI and machine learning into its conference cameras and microphones.
Of these, the most recent and ground-breaking is Logitech Sight, an AI-powered tabletop camera to intelligently capture the best perspective and track conversations as they move around the conference room.
This gives remote meeting participants an opportunity to get an expanded view of the physical meeting room, enhancing their sense of presence during a hybrid meeting.
Whiteboard cameras such as Logitech’s Scribe are capable of broadcasting whiteboard contents live into video meetings. The Scribe can even deliver an AI-powered transparency effect, for remote attendees to see “through” the presenter for an unobstructed view of the whiteboard.
Logitech has also rolled out new devices to help outfit the home workspaces of remote workers. For example, the recently launched Logitech Brio 505 webcam offers enterprise-grade video quality so that remote workers can be seen and heard clearly in hybrid meetings.
And for workers to use new technology with confidence, it must be simple and easy to use. Logitech offers plug-and-play video conferencing solutions that come with intuitive features such as one-touch join buttons.
In-person meetings will always be great at facilitating engagement and effective collaboration, says Mr Lee. But the age of in-person meetings being the default has come to an end. “Hence Logitech’s emphasis is to replicate the in-person experience as closely as possible through video, while keeping the flexibility of taking meetings offsite,” explains Mr Lee.
Hybrid meetings should be thought of as a high-quality event production, he adds. “By getting the best seats in the room, we foster inclusivity, engagement and collaboration.
“In many ways, technology can replicate or even be better than in-person experiences.”
Creating a sense of belonging
But Mr Lee is also quick to remind that technology is not the only answer to making hybrid work a success.
Organisations should place greater emphasis on reinventing their processes to cultivate innovation, build culture and foster a greater sense of belonging among employees, he says.
Managers must be open to upskill and learn to set clear goals, expectations, and accountability. At the organisational level, current practices should be reviewed, and transparent systems and processes should be put in place to monitor projects and help employees monitor their own performance.
“A balance has to be struck between giving employees full trust to choose when and how they want to get the job done and ensuring that they have the support and resources to perform,” Mr Lee remarks.
But on the flipside, while hybrid work may have empowered employees to better control their time, there may also be employees who have trouble detaching from work at home.
“Knowing when to switch off and encouraging employees to do so is key to a healthy and motivated workforce,” adds Mr Lee, who discourages his team from replying to emails after office hours and has designated Fridays as “no-meetings” day so the team can focus on their individual projects.
But ultimately, communication and empathy are the keys to ensuring hybrid teams stay connected and engaged.
“Organisations that make sure they have the right balance of technology and working conditions, and demonstrate that taking care of employees is an integral part of how they operate, have the best chance of succeeding,” he says.
