LG gram 17 – The World’s lightest 17-inch laptop gets even better

The buzz surrounding the gig economy and hot-desking, an arrangement where employees have no assigned office desks, is signalling a shift in workplace design, from traditional desk-bound setups to flexible work spaces.



With that comes the need for a powerful laptop that is light enough for a wide range of professionals to carry around with ease.



Thinner, lighter and capable of handling incredible workloads, LG’s gram 17 laptop is set to be an essential tool for the workforce of the future — whether you are an influencer creating content on the go or a business executive crunching data on a spreadsheet.

Video of About The LG gram 17"

The lightest in its category

Being a lightweight isn’t always a bad thing, especially if you hold The a spot in a world record listing for being the lightest 17-inch laptop in the world.



A conventional 15-inch laptop weighs in at 1.5kg while a 17-inch gaming laptop weighs at least 1.82kg. The LG gram 17 clocks in at only 1.35kg.



Its weight — or lack thereof — gives you the freedom to bring it around effortlessly, a useful feature if you are always on the move.

Crystal clear resolution

When it comes to screen resolution - bigger is always better. The LG gram 17 stepped up its resolution game with a 17” WQXGA (2,560 x 1600) IPS display that is twice the resolution of FHD screens.



Media creators will be thrilled by the boost in resolution as it is able to better capture finer and more detailed colour expression and images, so editing videos and retouching photos will now be easier than ever.



The LG gram 17 comes with a 17” WQXGA (2,560 x 1600) IPS display that is twice the resolution of FHD screens. PHOTO: LG



See more, do more

Do you have to scroll through reams of data on a daily basis for work? With a 16:10 aspect ratio, LG’s newest 17-inch model ensures you have additional vertical real estate to pack in more information on your screen at a go.



Busy executives can simply open up A4-size documents to edit without any sacrificing on readability and text cut-off from the screen. It also allows for displaying more cells in spreadsheets.



If you are a media prosumer who utilises photo editing tools as part of your content creation arsenal, you will find that the 16:10 ratio gives you the ease of viewing full images and three more layers on the screen for your editing convenience.



The LG gram 17 has a longer battery life so as to not hamper your productivity for the whole day. PHOTO: LG



Sleek and portable

Portability is essential for professionals on the go. And LG offers just that by fitting a 17-inch display into the footprint of a 15.6-inch laptop*. To achieve this sleek aesthetic, the electronics company trimmed down the bezels around the gram 17’s screen to widen its display without tipping the scales in size and weight.



If you're looking to upsize your 15.6-inch laptop without the added cost of purchasing a new laptop bag or sleeve, then it may be time to set your sights on this space-saving yet functional device.

Always prepared

With mobility comes the need for longer battery life so as to not hamper your productivity for the whole day. There’s nothing more frustrating than having your laptop run out of juice, especially when you have to meet a tight deadline.



The new and improved high-performance battery by LG Chem further improved on the battery life of the previous model (Z980) by an additional two hours. At full charge, the LG gram 17 clocks in at 19.5 hours of battery life, as per MobileMark® 2014 standard.

Built to last

The gram 17 is not all looks; it has plenty of substance too.

The added nano carbon magnesium gives it a sturdy exterior that passes the seven tests of US Military MIL-STD-810G standard.



It is able to withstand shock, low pressure, high temperature, low temperature, dust, vibration and salt fog. So whether you're preparing your presentation at a high-altitude location or editing your videos by the beach, the LG gram 17 will be your steady workhorse companion wherever your office may be.



The LG gram 17 is ideal for demanding professionals as it comes with a full port. PHOTO: LG



Utility powerhouse

Designed with productivity in mind, the LG Gram 17 makes working easy it empowers you to focus on work and less on its technical processes.



Fitted with Thunderbolt™ 3, transfer data is a breeze as it is eight times faster than USB 3.0 and four times faster than USB Type-C.



The LG gram 17 comes with an option to upgrade RAM to 16GB to further boost your media creation and editing performance on the go.



Unlike other ultrabooks that come with limited ports, the LG gram 17 is ideal for demanding professionals as it comes with a full port, so no more fussing over finding additional adapters wherever you go.



Find out more about 17Z990, the world’s lightest 17-inch laptop here

(* Compared to conventional 15.6” LG Laptop)