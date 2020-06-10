Let's meet online for a gaming mission

Assailed by a hail of bullets, I ducked behind a car. Enemies were closing in on my position-I could hear their expletive-laden taunts, though barely so, as my ears were still ringing from a grenade that had exploded nearby.

What a way to die on the rundown streets of Washington DC, a city that had regressed to lawlessness after a global pandemic.

Suddenly, I heard an audio notification. "Another agent has joined your team," it said. Then, the familiar voice of my friend Jon wafted into my ears: "Yo, what are you doing?"

Jon was a few minutes late, but I knew once he reached my destination, the tide of the battle would change.

And once we were done, we talked about music, our love lives and - of course - how we coped during the circuit breaker.

I have been playing this game, called Tom Clancy's The Division 2, these past few weeks.

Being immersed in the frenetic action of the game, which ironically has a global pandemic as its backdrop, and connecting with friends through the game's virtual world, have been helping me and my friends keep our heads straight while being cooped up at home.

I was singing a different tune pre-pandemic though, railing against the trend of games leaving out a "couch co-op" mode, which allows two to four players to play together physically via the same console.

I argued there was nothing more satisfying than defeating my buddies in a free-for-all death match in Halo 2, while trash-talking the entire time to their faces. It made every victory that much sweeter.

This mode has been phased out in most games for a simple reason - the more gamers play from their respective homes instead of huddling over a single copy of a game or one game console, the more hardware and software vendors can sell.

But amid the coronavirus pandemic, I'm happy to say that online multiplayer games are a godsend. Connecting through microphones and digital avatars is the next best thing for gamers now.

The other way around is also true - the pandemic has certainly been a huge boost for video gaming.

For instance, last year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) added "gaming disorder" to its list of addictive behaviours. In April, it reportedly said it was supporting gaming as a pastime to keep people at home to curb the spread of Covid-19.

For me, playing video games with friends during this period when we are being kept apart gives me the human connection that we all need for our mental well-being.

Due to the circuit breaker, I've connected with a friend whom I hadn't played a game with in more than a year and with another whom I hadn't played any games with before.

I found out about the former's bad stock trades and how the latter is doing balancing business with fatherhood.

And it is not just the "hardcore" gamers playing The Division 2 or Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare who are able to use gaming as a welcome distraction and means to interact with friends. Millions of people worldwide have turned to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In this whimsical game, players help cute-talking, upright-walking animals build a functional society by doing various tasks. Players can interact with one another using cutesy personalised avatars, in virtual homes that they can customise to mimic their own.

For those who haven't dipped their toes into the gaming realm, now might be a good time.

During these weird times of social distancing, it might be a great way for you, your friends and family to stay connected and share experiences together.

But if you will excuse me, I'm late for a mission in the game Destiny 2 and a team-up with an old friend, who might be giving me an update on his postponed wedding ceremony.

Besides, there are baddies out there who need to be dealt swift virtual justice.