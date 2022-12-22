From students, remote workers to entrepreneurs: How this homegrown furniture company found new shoppers

Homegrown furniture brand Omnidesk – known for its height-adjustable tables and chairs for gamers – became an official retailer on Lazada only in April 2022. But by the year end, it sees six-figure monthly sales on its e-store on the Southeast Asia platform.

In fact, when it did a limited exclusive launch of the Omnidesk Essential standing desk, the company saw strong sales, selling almost 100 units each month, despite not having done a full-fledged marketing campaign for it.

The impact of joining the marketplace on Omnidesk’s business was clearly instant.

Since its inception in 2018, Omnidesk relied on a direct-consumer marketing strategy to sell its products.

However, the company’s co-founders Benjamin Huang and brothers Marcus and Joseph Wee realised such a targeted marketing strategy had its limitations. To reach out to the masses and expand their customer base beyond gamers, they knew the company had to move beyond its dedicated e-store and set up shop on a marketplace like Lazada.

But they had one big concern: that putting their products on the ecommerce platform would encourage copycat sellers, and damage Omnidesk’s brand reputation.

“Brand reputation is very important to us, and we were worried about impersonation or misrepresentation from copycat sellers who do not fulfil their orders. We were also concerned about the availability of the right delivery partners equipped to handle our products,” explains Mr Huang, who is the managing director of Omnidesk.

“Thankfully, Lazada was able to allay all our fears. The company has set in place rigorous Intellectual Property protection measures, which include routinely scanning products listed on Lazada. Identified counterfeit products are then taken down immediately.”

Making an immediate impact

With 1 million active selling retailers and 159 million monthly active users, Lazada is the leading online shopping platform in Southeast Asia. To make the onboarding journey for new sellers fuss-free, Lazada provides a suite of support functions – from a 90-day incubation period that helps sellers get started with dedicated support, to plug-and-play decorative tools and numerous, free online courses to help sellers set up a store.

An extensive array of promotional tools is also at the sellers’ disposal to help boost traffic and increase sales. The LazLive function, for example, allows sellers to engage with buyers through live streaming on Lazada. Sponsored Discovery enables sellers to spotlight their bestsellers on Lazada’s search results page, and allows users to discover their products when browsing other similar products on the Lazada website or app.