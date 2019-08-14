Lamp wins style stakes

A $799 desk lamp? That is what you are looking at with the Dyson Lightcycle Desk. And there is a floor version that costs $1,199.

Is it worth it?

Looks-wise, this smart desk lamp is a winner in my book, more like an exquisite instrument than a regular lamp.

It consists of three parts - a circular base, a stand and a lighting arm - that you can assemble easily.

Once assembled, the Lightcycle is sturdy but smooth as silk in its movements, with only gentle touches needed to move the lighting arm up and down and back and forth, as well as to swivel it 360 degrees.

However, you cannot swivel the LED lightbulb. This is due to the rigid structure of the vacuum-sealed copper tube inside the lighting arm that draws heat away to constantly cool the six LEDs.

The lightbulb is said to last 60 years (average of eight hours of usage a day) while maintaining its lighting quality, according to its maker.

FOR •Exquisite design •Easy assembly •Smooth adjustable lighting arm • USB-C charging port AGAINST •Expensive •Lacks Wi-Fi connectivity SPECS PRICE: $799 CONNECTIVITY: Bluetooth WEIGHT: 4.13kg RATING FEATURES: 4/5 DESIGN: 5/5 PERFORMANCE: 4/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 3/5 OVERALL: 4/5

The lightbulb has a colour temperature range from a warm yellow 2,700 Kelvin to a cool white 6,500 Kelvin, with brightness level from 100 lux to 1,000 lux.

Its mechanical precision and lighting flexibility were impressive, but there is more. The Lightcycle is engineered to support your body clock by continually adjusting its lighting's colour temperature and brightness according to your location's natural light.

But first, you need to pair it with the Dyson Link app (available on Android and iOS) via Bluetooth.

Once paired, set it to the Synchronise mode and the Lightcycle will automatically adjust to the time. For instance, when it is late at night, it will emit a warmer light with lower brightness to make it conducive for sleeping.

However, your smartphone needs to be connected to the Lightcycle for the Synchronise mode to work. As such, I find it a bit baffling that it has no built-in Wi-Fi, which would have been great for the constant connectivity requirement.

With the app, you can also manually adjust the colour temperature and brightness level.

To save energy, the Lightcycle has an infrared movement sensor that automatically dims the light and switches it off when it detects no movement. It switches on the light when you move your hand or get near the lamp.

A handy Sleep mode deactivates the movement sensor, so that the light does not turn on when you are tossing and turning during sleep.

There are other modes such as the Study mode that blasts white light for better concentration and the Relax mode that emits warmer light for winding down.

A nice touch is the USB-C port on the stand so you have an additional charging port.

It is important to note that the Lightcycle is a task light. In other words, its lighting is tightly focused on a spot and not ideal if you want to illuminate the entire room.

While it might be expensive, it is certainly worth its price if it really can last for 60 years.

Do I need the Lightcycle? Probably not. Do I want a Lightcycle? Absolutely.