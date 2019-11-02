JTC to build new semiconductor facility, spruce up wafer parks

JTC Corporation is building a new semiconductor facility in Tampines as Singapore continues to back its large electronics sector despite a global slowdown. The first phase is to be completed by 2021.

JTC is also refurbishing its four wafer fabrication parks by adding greenery to them and connecting them to the islandwide park connector network.

The two moves reflect the opportunities that remain for businesses and workers in the electronics sector here despite current uncertainties, said Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat yesterday.

Speaking at industrial development agency JTC's Tampines Wafer Fab Park, Mr Chee pointed to the adoption of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and autonomous vehicles as driving new business opportunities in the electronics sector.

He added that the global automotive semiconductor market is expected to exceed US$65 billion (S$88 billion) in 2025.

"Similarly, new products in areas such as speech recognition and wearables in the consumer electronics market will continue to generate demand for semiconductors."

The new 32,000 sq m JTC semiconSpace in Tampines Wafer Fab Park will be purpose-built in three phases to meet the needs of semiconductor companies. It will feature vibration-sensitive flooring, for example, with specifications to meet the stringent requirements of semiconductor operations.

There is a similar existing facility at the Tampines park - the 22,700 sq m, four-storey JTC nanoSpace.

The sprucing up of JTC's wafer fabrication parks will begin with around 5.3km of sheltered walkways and 6.7km of cycling paths being built at the two parks in Pasir Ris and Tampines that will connect with the Park Connector Network. The wafer fabrication parks in Woodlands and North Coast will be refurbished later.

The enhancements at all four parks are expected to be completed by 2025. Said JTC chief executive officer Ng Lang: "These upcoming enhancements are a step forward in making our estates more conducive for our workers."

The electronics sector accounts for around 90,000 jobs and about 7 per cent of Singapore's gross domestic product. Players here are confident of a turnaround.

Global semiconductor company Micron Technology launched a new wafer fabrication facility here in August. STMicroelectronics expanded its Ang Mo Kio wafer fab facility in September, more than doubling its capacity.

The two investments followed a $30 million wafer fabrication facility opened by Systems on Silicon Manufacturing Company last year.

All three, together, will create about 1,000 new jobs in Singapore.