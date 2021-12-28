IT support departments fight to adapt and evolve amid the Covid-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE - When working from home became mandatory during the circuit breaker last year, inventory manager Eric (not his real name) thought his company was prepared.

Before the rule kicked in, the IT support team had instructed him and his co-workers to install a virtual private network (VPN) client on their laptops so they could remotely access client data in the logistics company's internal network.

But when Eric tried logging into the system from home for the first time, he received an error message informing him that he needed to be connected to the internal network to activate the VPN.

"That meant we needed to already have the VPN in order to get the VPN working. It was really a big joke," said Eric, who is in his 40s.

He said the issue was finally resolved after two days, after members of the IT support team visited each worker's home in person to activate the VPN using configuration files stored on a thumb drive.

"Since then, we have been able to work from home, but we still get occasional hiccups. The network can sometimes crash for hours at a time," Eric added.

His company is not alone.

In September, a survey of 500 office workers from five countries, conducted by service management software provider OTRS, found that IT support desks around the world struggled with new demands and challenges during the pandemic.

A quarter of the respondents were unhappy with their current IT support.

Asked for the average time it took for an IT problem to be solved, 39 per cent of the respondents said within 60 minutes, 28 per cent said more than an hour, and 12 per cent said more than one day.

Close to half - 47 per cent - expected help from IT support within 30 minutes, and 69 per cent wanted to be helped in less than 60 minutes.

Many small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) faced similar challenges amid the rise of working from home as a norm, said Mr David Loke, chief executive of cloud services provider ReadySpace Singapore.

Mr Loke, whose company provides third-party tech expertise for SMEs looking to digitalise, said many of his clients struggled when remote work became mandatory last year, as they lacked the resources, tools and know-how to quickly adapt their operations.