Internet routing issue, not cyber attack, behind network disruption: StarHub

SINGAPORE - StarHub said an Internet routing issue was behind the network service disruption that led to some customers being unable to access the Internet on Tuesday evening (Sept 17).

It ruled out any possibility of a cyber attack.

Both mobile Internet and fixed-line Internet connections had been affected.

StarHub said in a statement on Wednesday that it discovered the technical issue slightly after 6pm on Tuesday.

Mobile data services were restored within 20 minutes, with all services fully restored by 9.50pm.

On Tuesday evening, StarHub’s main website starhub.com was also reportedly down intermittently too.

ST understands that the routing issues StarHub faced affected incoming and outgoing Web activity, which caused disrupted access to its website.

"StarHub takes this incident seriously and is implementing measures to prevent a recurrence," said a spokesman, although he did not specify the measures.

"StarHub apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused by this incident and sincerely thanks customers for their patience and understanding."

Singtel and M1 said there were no issues with their Internet services on Tuesday.

- Additional reporting by Hariz Baharudin