Inspiring trio provides at-risk youths with skills and mentorship to succeed in Singapore's SmartNation

Academic qualifications should not prevent underprivileged communities from having access to quality opportunities. This belief, combined with a shortage of young digitally sophisticated talent in the market, inspired this social enterprise to devise a programme to provide opportunities for at-risk youths by levelling the playing field.
Hatch was founded in 2018 by trio Mr Victor Chu, Ms Yeoh Wan Qing, and Ms Choo Liying, who shared a common goal to help those interested in a career in digital marketing or user interface and experience (UI/ UX) design.
Its flagship programme, Immersive+, was developed in 2018, to reach out to youths from out-of-school and at-risk backgrounds. Ms Yeoh says: “So long as they are motivated and driven, they can enrol and be prepared for an entry-level role, regardless of their backgrounds.”
These youths are referred to Hatch by the Ministry of Social and Family Development or other social services. Through the 10-week programme, they learn directly from industry practitioners whom Hatch partners with. Upon graduation, participants undergo three-month work placements within Hatch’s network of partner companies comprising start-ups, small-medium enterprises, multinational companies and non-profit organisations.
Today, Hatch collaborates with government bodies like the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and National Youth Council and funders like Changi Foundation, Tote Board and Pavilion Capital to co-create and curate programmes for these vulnerable groups. Through its Hatch Academy arm, it also runs programmes to equip learners from all walks of life with relevant digital skills.
Closing the digital gap
Ms Yeoh says: “Running Immersive+ has highlighted a worrying trend. Not only does an opportunity gap in digital access and literacy exist among vulnerable communities, so does an aspirational one.
Many youths who haven’t had access to such educational opportunities cannot imagine themselves in a digital career. Instead, they believe they would only be able to find vocational jobs.”
To provide much-needed upstream support in aspiration building and skills exposure, Hatch partnered IMDA last year for a three-tiered programme targeted at youths between 15 and 25 years old. The Digital For Life movement aims to galvanise the community to help Singaporeans embrace the digital-first way of life and enrich their lives through the right tools and education.
Besides a training curriculum and work attachment, the programme also conducts social-emotional learning classes where participants can brush up on social and interview skills and learn about best practices in a workplace setting. Hatch’s programme managers journey closely with participants to foster a sense of community and help them cope with a new environment. Hatch hopes participants feel confident to apply their newfound knowledge in the workplace by teaching them a combination of theoretical and soft skills.
Digitalisation has also brought about opportunities for Hatch to expand its outreach. “We saw many businesses being forced to move their operations online, without the headcount to support this shift. We wanted to help these businesses make sense of their digital transformation,” says Ms Yeoh.
Hatch Mediahouse was thus set up. The organisation’s digital marketing offshoot provides a suite of digital and design services ranging from brand consultation to social media marketing.
“While many digital marketing agencies typically see digitalisation in the form of projects, we see it as a journey with our clients. This means we simplify the process and help businesses understand what their best options are given the resources they have. We specialise in breaking down uncertain digitalisation processes into manageable right-sized milestones for our clients at every stage.”
Since its inception in 2020, Hatch Mediahouse has already worked with eight clients, including fitness provider Alpha Fitness and local construction company Ken Pal.
The right support for growth
With increasing demands in the digital space, Hatch’s operations have grown exponentially over the last couple of years. And as with any business looking to scale up, it has had to take a hard look at its administrative processes to iron out any potential kinks. One such area was its accounting practices.
Says Ms Yeoh: “We used to track our invoices, bills and transactions using Google spreadsheets. It was an excruciating and time-consuming process, especially as our sales volume grew.
“Our immediate plans are to scale our operations, targeting more learners and organisations, so it is critical for us to optimise and streamline our processes.”
A smooth onboarding experience with cloud accounting platform Xero convinced Hatch to embark on its own digitalisation journey of its accounting processes.
“When we first started using Xero, there was much that we didn’t know about accounting. Our account manager took the time to walk us through the software’s features and educate us on the importance of good accounting practices, “shares Ms Yeoh. “With Xero, we now have a good overview of our cash flow and have found a more intuitive way of tracking our finances.”
With this critical support, Ms Yeoh is confident that Hatch will be able to tackle immediate and long-term challenges ahead. “We know that the playing field isn’t always level. Our work represents our attempts to rewrite norms that we have come to accept as a society,” says Ms Yeoh.
“We believe that our work is far from done and are continuously looking for new opportunities to reach underserved groups. We want to be the team that pulls together the stakeholders, from the people, public and private sectors, to affect positive change.”