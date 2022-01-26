Inspiring trio provides at-risk youths with skills and mentorship to succeed in Singapore's SmartNation

Academic qualifications should not prevent underprivileged communities from having access to quality opportunities. This belief, combined with a shortage of young digitally sophisticated talent in the market, inspired this social enterprise to devise a programme to provide opportunities for at-risk youths by levelling the playing field.

Hatch was founded in 2018 by trio Mr Victor Chu, Ms Yeoh Wan Qing, and Ms Choo Liying, who shared a common goal to help those interested in a career in digital marketing or user interface and experience (UI/ UX) design.

Its flagship programme, Immersive+, was developed in 2018, to reach out to youths from out-of-school and at-risk backgrounds. Ms Yeoh says: “So long as they are motivated and driven, they can enrol and be prepared for an entry-level role, regardless of their backgrounds.”

These youths are referred to Hatch by the Ministry of Social and Family Development or other social services. Through the 10-week programme, they learn directly from industry practitioners whom Hatch partners with. Upon graduation, participants undergo three-month work placements within Hatch’s network of partner companies comprising start-ups, small-medium enterprises, multinational companies and non-profit organisations.

Today, Hatch collaborates with government bodies like the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and National Youth Council and funders like Changi Foundation, Tote Board and Pavilion Capital to co-create and curate programmes for these vulnerable groups. Through its Hatch Academy arm, it also runs programmes to equip learners from all walks of life with relevant digital skills.

Closing the digital gap

Ms Yeoh says: “Running Immersive+ has highlighted a worrying trend. Not only does an opportunity gap in digital access and literacy exist among vulnerable communities, so does an aspirational one.

Many youths who haven’t had access to such educational opportunities cannot imagine themselves in a digital career. Instead, they believe they would only be able to find vocational jobs.”

To provide much-needed upstream support in aspiration building and skills exposure, Hatch partnered IMDA last year for a three-tiered programme targeted at youths between 15 and 25 years old. The Digital For Life movement aims to galvanise the community to help Singaporeans embrace the digital-first way of life and enrich their lives through the right tools and education.