‘Infrastructure of trust’ key to addressing public wariness towards institutions: Josephine Teo

SINGAPORE - The Internet does not always bring out the best in people or help with building trust.
Across the globe, trust in almost all institutions – governments, the media and corporations, among others – has fallen, said Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo on Tuesday.
In her opening speech at the one-day Asia Future Summit at Raffles City Convention Centre, Mrs Teo added that misinformation amid the pandemic has only eroded trust further.
“If we, as a society, cannot agree on a bare minimum of common, shared facts, policymaking will be impossible. This infrastructure of trust is vital to public discourse and proper debates on issues that matter,” she said.
Mrs Teo cited the rise of anti-vaxxer movements and conspiracy theories that have led to the emergence of populist movements worldwide.
As an example, she offered QAnon – an influential movement spreading the belief that former US president Donald Trump is trying to save America from its secret control by a deep state of cannibals, paedophiles and satanists.
Public information channels that aim to be quick and timely have been created to counter this, said Mrs Teo. For example, during the pandemic, the authorities pushed out regular updates on official government websites and social media, such as the Gov.sg WhatsApp channel.
They also broadcast information through other traditional platforms such as print media, radio, television and display panels in housing blocks, she said.
“Information must be released and updated quickly, before fake news has time to take root and embed a misleading narrative,” said Mrs Teo.
“We have to reach out to people where they are, on the platforms they are most comfortable with, and not where we have been used to communicating.”
Trust was also forged in laws to protect citizens from harmful or misleading content, she added.
The proposed changes to the Broadcasting Act will require major social media platforms to implement measures to limit local users’ exposure to harmful content, like the circulation of child pornography or content advocating suicide.
The Infocomm Media Development Authority will also be empowered to issue orders to block and remove egregious content online if it is accessed by local users on such platforms.
These proposals will be debated in Parliament in November.
Mrs Teo said the regulations will be accretive, so that rules can be tailored over time to target specific issues, without resorting to sudden and destabilising shifts in policy.
She added that cybercrime and data breaches have also eroded trust in technology.
“These issues I mentioned dent trust and confidence in digital services that we increasingly see as indispensable parts of our lives,” said Mrs Teo.
She urged data and system owners to make safety and security a key priority at the design stage of developing services, so that users are protected from the outset.
She also called on the authorities and corporations to work together to develop new solutions to build trust infrastructure in the digital space.
Panellists at the inaugural Asia Future Summit, titled Navigating Conflict and Change, will further discuss matters on trust and technology on Tuesday afternoon. They include science-fiction writer and columnist Stanley Chen, Google Cloud regional managing director Ruma Balasubramanian, and OCBC head of group data office Donald MacDonald.