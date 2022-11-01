‘Infrastructure of trust’ key to addressing public wariness towards institutions: Josephine Teo

SINGAPORE - The Internet does not always bring out the best in people or help with building trust.

Across the globe, trust in almost all institutions – governments, the media and corporations, among others – has fallen, said Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo on Tuesday.

In her opening speech at the one-day Asia Future Summit at Raffles City Convention Centre, Mrs Teo added that misinformation amid the pandemic has only eroded trust further.

“If we, as a society, cannot agree on a bare minimum of common, shared facts, policymaking will be impossible. This infrastructure of trust is vital to public discourse and proper debates on issues that matter,” she said.

Mrs Teo cited the rise of anti-vaxxer movements and conspiracy theories that have led to the emergence of populist movements worldwide.

As an example, she offered QAnon – an influential movement spreading the belief that former US president Donald Trump is trying to save America from its secret control by a deep state of cannibals, paedophiles and satanists.

Public information channels that aim to be quick and timely have been created to counter this, said Mrs Teo. For example, during the pandemic, the authorities pushed out regular updates on official government websites and social media, such as the Gov.sg WhatsApp channel.

They also broadcast information through other traditional platforms such as print media, radio, television and display panels in housing blocks, she said.

“Information must be released and updated quickly, before fake news has time to take root and embed a misleading narrative,” said Mrs Teo.

“We have to reach out to people where they are, on the platforms they are most comfortable with, and not where we have been used to communicating.”