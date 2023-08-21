Embracing 'gotong-royong': How this Indonesian telco is working with tech partners to support local communities

"We want to disrupt ourselves." These are the exact words of Mr Vikram Sinha, chief executive officer (CEO) of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat), Indonesia's second-largest telecommunications company.
Once relying on in-house innovation and traditional telecommunication strategies, it is now working with various technology partners to leverage cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) to continue to support Indonesia's digital transformation.
As a strategic contributor to Indonesia’s digital economy, Indosat recently launched an innovation hub to respond to opportunities that arise from these fast-moving and maturing new technologies. The Indosat Marvelous Xperience Center (Indosat MX Center), Mr Sinha says, is a hub of collaboration and innovation to build world-class products, services and customer experiences to strengthen Indonesia's digital economy and society.
The company recently hosted the Empowering Indonesia Forum that gathered local and international partners to share their expertise to maximise the latest technologies, create sustainable solutions and open opportunities for Indonesia's social development and economic growth.
To continue to drive growth for Indonesia’s digital economy, Indosat knows it cannot do it alone. And this is where the concept of 'gotong-royong' is so important as the basis for how Indosat works with partners.
"Gotong-royong, or mutual cooperation, lies at the heart of our strategy as we transform into a 'techco'," explains Mr Sinha.
He believes that a more sustainable growth path for the entire ecosystem – customers, telcos, techcos, and other businesses – lies in collective efforts.
"Now, the only way to create value and grow sustainably is to work together," he adds.
A telco veteran of 20 years working across different markets (Asia, Africa), Mr Sinha was appointed CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison in January 2022 after the US$6 billion merger of Indosat Ooredoo and Hutchison 3 Indonesia. He now spearheads the transformation, or rather what he describes as “disruption”, of Indosat to compete in an increasingly digital world.
“Our disruption mindset is driving us to evolve from a traditional telco into a 'techco'. What this means is that not only can we enable connectivity, but we can also empower communities to stimulate economic growth and encourage technological innovation in the digital economy,” he adds.
Vast, untapped potential in rural areas
Indonesia, the largest economy in Southeast Asia, has seen the value of its digital industry – comprising e-commerce, online media, online travel, and transport and food – grow significantly from US$41 billion in 2019 to US$77 billion in 2022. The figure is expected to increase to US$130 billion by 2025, driven primarily by e-commerce, according to a report by Google, Temasek, and Bain & Company (2022).
The key to unlocking the full potential of Indonesia’s digital economy lies in narrowing the urban-rural digital divide in Indonesia. More than 70 per cent of urban residents had internet access in 2021 compared to a significantly lower 50 per cent in rural areas, according to latest official figures.
Indosat is also focusing on ensuring continuous coverage across Indonesia’s 17,500 islands.
"Maintaining consistent 4G coverage across such a vast and diverse landscape is a considerable task, but we're committed to it," says Mr Sinha, adding that they have expanded their services in the East, particularly in Nusa Tenggara, to increase digital inclusion.
With internet access, local communities will be able to connect with the wider online world, allowing them to exchange information on their resources and ultimately drive their economies. Indosat is also certain that internet access will nurture the emergence of local tech and digital talents.
"Indonesia is not just Jakarta or Bali," says Mr Sinha. "The real power of Indonesia is in rural Indonesia."
"In the next four years, there will be 21 million new internet users who will be coming online," he says, citing a study by Singapore-headquartered intelligence firm twimbit.
“That's almost as big as the population of Australia.”
Working with partners to achieve growth
To better serve the firm's current 100 million individual and business customers, and future prospective customers, Indosat takes a “partner first” mindset as it taps on the knowledge, expertise and networks of its 12,000-strong partner ecosystem.
"We don't want to do everything in-house,” adds Mr Sinha.
He cites a prime example of the new partnership strategy in action with Huawei. Indosat worked closely with the global tech giant to merge the operations of two different networks - IM3 and 3. It's like combining two separate highways into one super-efficient freeway, to offer better, faster connectivity to users. This process, known as network integration, was made possible using a special technology called Multi-Operator Core Networks (MOCN).
Traditionally, merging two networks would be a lengthy and complex process. But with MOCN, and Huawei's expertise, the task was accomplished more quickly and efficiently than expected. “Consultants predicted a 24-month timeline for network integration under best-case scenarios. But thanks to our strategic partners, including Huawei, we completed it in just 12 months, and we got it right the first time,' says Mr Sinha.
As one of Indosat’s strategic partners, Huawei is also involved in managing Indosat's operation service and is one of the experts driving innovation at the Indosat MX Center.
Together, Indosat and Huawei are also exploring opportunities in Industry 4.0 with the development of a Private Network.
“A Private Network is customised and personalised to regions. For us, building the Private Network for public infrastructure would be more fitting as it provides extended connectivity for the larger population,” says Mr Sinha.
The initiative hinges on how it helps the public as private-public partnership is important for how Indosat contributes to the growth of Indonesia’s digital economy, he adds.
"We want to be true to our purpose of empowering Indonesia; this cause is important," Mr Sinha says. “And 'gotong-royong’ is pivotal in our journey.”
