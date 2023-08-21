Embracing 'gotong-royong': How this Indonesian telco is working with tech partners to support local communities

"Gotong-royong, or mutual cooperation, lies at the heart of our strategy as we transform into a 'techco'," explains Mr Sinha.

He believes that a more sustainable growth path for the entire ecosystem – customers, telcos, techcos, and other businesses – lies in collective efforts.

"Now, the only way to create value and grow sustainably is to work together," he adds.

A telco veteran of 20 years working across different markets (Asia, Africa), Mr Sinha was appointed CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison in January 2022 after the US$6 billion merger of Indosat Ooredoo and Hutchison 3 Indonesia. He now spearheads the transformation, or rather what he describes as “disruption”, of Indosat to compete in an increasingly digital world.

“Our disruption mindset is driving us to evolve from a traditional telco into a 'techco'. What this means is that not only can we enable connectivity, but we can also empower communities to stimulate economic growth and encourage technological innovation in the digital economy,” he adds.

Vast, untapped potential in rural areas

Indonesia, the largest economy in Southeast Asia, has seen the value of its digital industry – comprising e-commerce, online media, online travel, and transport and food – grow significantly from US$41 billion in 2019 to US$77 billion in 2022. The figure is expected to increase to US$130 billion by 2025, driven primarily by e-commerce, according to a report by Google, Temasek, and Bain & Company (2022).

The key to unlocking the full potential of Indonesia’s digital economy lies in narrowing the urban-rural digital divide in Indonesia. More than 70 per cent of urban residents had internet access in 2021 compared to a significantly lower 50 per cent in rural areas, according to latest official figures.

Indosat is also focusing on ensuring continuous coverage across Indonesia’s 17,500 islands.

"Maintaining consistent 4G coverage across such a vast and diverse landscape is a considerable task, but we're committed to it," says Mr Sinha, adding that they have expanded their services in the East, particularly in Nusa Tenggara, to increase digital inclusion.

In Indonesia, more than 70 per cent of urban residents had internet access in 2021 compared to a significantly lower 50 per cent in rural areas, according to latest official figures.

With internet access, local communities will be able to connect with the wider online world, allowing them to exchange information on their resources and ultimately drive their economies. Indosat is also certain that internet access will nurture the emergence of local tech and digital talents.

"Indonesia is not just Jakarta or Bali," says Mr Sinha. "The real power of Indonesia is in rural Indonesia."

"In the next four years, there will be 21 million new internet users who will be coming online," he says, citing a study by Singapore-headquartered intelligence firm twimbit.

“That's almost as big as the population of Australia.”

Working with partners to achieve growth