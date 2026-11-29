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Singapore is among many countries seeking stronger safeguards to protect the young from social media ills such as addiction, social isolation and unhealthy comparisons.

SINGAPORE – Mystery shoppers are being recruited to assess how well social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube can spot young users who lie about their age, according to tender documents seen by The Straits Times.

This comes ahead of legislation due to be introduced in Singapore in 2027 to ensure platforms enforce their minimum age of 13 for social media access.

In September, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information said that designated social media services must ensure that children under 13 cannot create or maintain accounts. For users aged 13 to 17, the Government is considering requiring platforms to have safeguards like restricting direct messages from strangers, setting a daily limit on how long teens can spend on a platform and turning off autoplay and infinite scroll by default.

The legislation was mooted during the National Day Rally on Aug 23, where Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that social media platforms that do not enforce age-based access could have their minimum age raised beyond 13.

Singapore is among many countries seeking stronger safeguards to protect the young from social media ills such as addiction, social isolation and unhealthy comparisons.

The tender specified the creation of at least 170 decoy accounts, which mystery shoppers will use over six weeks to mimic the online habits of children who had lied about their age.

The selected vendor will need to create these accounts to check if the platforms can identify and block underage users, ask those suspected to be underage to verify their age, and have stronger protections in place for users between 13 and 17.

In the tender published on Nov 17, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said the objective of the study is to provide the agency with an independent assessment of the platforms’ age inference methods.

Age inference methods estimate users’ ages by studying how they behave online, including the videos they watch, their search history and friends.

For example, a user looking up Primary School Leaving Examination revision tips, posting Children’s Day celebration pictures and sharing tips on how to beat a tricky level in popular game Roblox may be underage.

IMDA said in tender documents that the study will support its plans to develop and roll out social media age assurance requirements to better protect children in Singapore.

Testers will need to set up at least 180 fake accounts across the five platforms, with 170 used for the study and 10 kept as backups in case test accounts get shut down. The accounts should use English or Singlish and a Singapore IP address, and cannot impersonate any individual or organisation.

The 170 accounts will be split into four groups:

45 accounts will behave like children under 13 who say they are 13 to 17 at sign-up.

45 accounts will behave like children under 13 who say they are 18 or older at sign-up.

45 accounts will behave like teens aged 13 to 17 who say they are 18 or older at sign-up.

35 accounts will sign up as teens aged 13 to 17, then try to change their age to 18 or older later.

Testers will have to propose what content they search for and interact with, and how often. They must also outline how they will drop clues about a user’s age – such as by updating a profile picture or bio, following peers in a specific age group, or being tagged by them. They will then monitor whether the platforms take appropriate action.

The tests will cover these scenarios.

Under-13s posing as teens between 13 and 17, or above 18: Platforms are expected to remove or disable the account, or prompt for age verification.

Teens (13 to 17) claiming to be adults: Testers will check whether the platform triggers an age check or restricts content and features, such as direct messaging.

Teens (13 to 17) trying to edit their age to 18 or older: Platforms should challenge the change and keep age restrictions in place.

The study and final report must be completed between January and March 2027. The tender closes at 4pm on Dec 7.

IMDA has also conducted independent tests on how well social media platforms’ user reporting and resolution mechanisms work.

These tests involved IMDA analysts reporting more than 800 cases of harmful content across six social media platforms through their in-app reporting mechanism, to observe the response from each platform. TikTok took action on only a quarter of reported harmful content, down from 39% in a previous report, and was the worst among those evaluated.