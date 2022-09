NEW YORK – It has been a transportation dream for more than 150 years.

In the 1870s, a test system used a pneumatic vacuum tube to propel people under Manhattan from Warren Street to Murray Street. By the 2010s, a new and much improved version of vacuum tube technology called hyperloop promised to transport people not a few blocks, but between cities at speeds that rival air travel, moving magnetically levitated passenger pods at more than 960kmh.