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One Comcentre, Singtel’s redeveloped headquarters in Somerset, is expected to be completed by the end of 2028.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s largest telco Singtel and the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) are planning to deploy a smart city operating system at the telco’s redeveloped office building to enable secure interactions between autonomous robots, artificial intelligence systems and smart building infrastructure.

The system, called the Open Digital Platform, was developed by JTC and GovTech. It is slated to be used in One Comcentre, Singtel’s redeveloped headquarters in Somerset, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2028.

It will be the first private-sector use of the platform after earlier deployments by the Government, such as at the Punggol Digital District, which is envisioned to be a mini Silicon Valley where technology firms can test new technologies like robotic systems and AI applications.

The platform’s deployment at Singtel’s upcoming building is expected to allow robots and building systems to connect, exchange data and interoperate through common interfaces. This could pave the way fo r wider adoption across Singapore’s buildings and smart districts.

“As AI moves into the physical world, we expect to see more autonomous robots in buildings, from delivering goods to maintaining facilities,” said Singtel Singapore chief executive Ng Tian Chong.

“They (the robots) must be able to recognise, communicate with and securely accommodate autonomous systems operating alongside people. The integration of Singtel’s network intelligence and AI expertise with GovTech’s expertise in smart building platforms will create new ways of managing such buildings and operations.”

The Open Digital Platform is a master operating system that connects various building, estate and sensor systems into a single digital backbone that is centrally controlled. Compatible technologies plugged into the platform can “talk” to one another for tasks ranging from energy consumption monitoring to robot management.

Besides the Punggol Digital District, the platform has been deployed by the Government at JTC’s Woodlands North Coast mixed-use estate and the JTC Summit building in Jurong.