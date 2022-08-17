GenerationTech: Inspiring teen girls to take on tech roles of tomorrow

Over the course of three weeks, 70 teenagers bonded over hybrid programming and coding workshops, and toured J.P. Morgan’s Global Command Center that responds to cyber and IT issues from around the world. They also took part in a competition to develop innovative solutions for some of the world’s most pressing sustainability issues.

Sharing a love for coding, the teenage girls, aged between 13 and 17, from 26 schools across Singapore, are participants in J.P. Morgan’s flagship youth programme GenerationTech. In groups of five, the teenage girls were mentored by 30 technologists from J.P. Morgan as they brainstormed technology solutions for one of three United Nations Sustainable Goals, including Climate Action, Clean Water & Sanitation, and Sustainable Cities & Communities. Three winning teams were selected based on design and the quality of their ideas, depth of technical solution and the quality of presentations, with each member taking home an Apple iPad.

Speaking at GenerationTech’s closing ceremony on Aug 5, Minister of State for Social and Family Development and Home Affairs Sun Xueling said: “It is important for students to go beyond their classrooms to gain exposure to real-life application of technology. For instance, many young girls are passionate about causes like climate action and applying technology solutions to uplift the vulnerable.”

One winning team, for example, came up with a new app to connect jobseekers, including ex-offenders, to potential employers, thereby building a more inclusive and sustainable society.

“Sustainable cities are about people, safety, and making sure no one is left behind. So when you work on a solution, it has to start with people,” said 15-year-old Xinyi Pay, from Cedar Girls Secondary School.