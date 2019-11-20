Premium headset for PC gamers

The HyperX Cloud Orbit S is a premium gaming headset. It uses high-end audio company Audeze's 100mm planar transducer drivers and comes with the Waves Nx 3D audio technology for accurate sound positioning.

It uses the Waves Nx head-tracking technology, which can track the tiniest head movements at nearly 1,000 times a second to deliver pinpoint sound localisation for highly realistic in-game audio.

As you might expect, you need the software to have all these bells and whistles.

And, instead of the HyperX's usual NGenuity Windows software, you need to download a separate HyperX Orbit software in order to fully utilise this gaming headset.

The Orbit software calibrates the headset to the size of your head and ambient noise in your room. With the software, you can turn the 3D audio on or off, or set it to automatic.

There are built-in sound profiles in the software that you can set for use in different games or scenarios.

For instance, setting the sound profile to Ballistic provides more bass, which is useful in first-person shooters as you can hear where all the explosions are coming from.

In addition, the Orbit software allows for head gesture control. For instance, turning your head left to a certain degree can be set as the trigger to activate the key A, which is used to move left in many first-person shooters.

This is a great feature for gamers with limited mobility. But I find it to be too sensitive at times, as it can activate unwanted movements.

Gamers donning the Cloud Orbit S can expect to be awed by its amazing audio output, which has plenty of bass oomph as well as details in the mids and highs.

The 3D audio allows you to determine which direction the bullet is coming from and where the explosion is, which helps you better respond to incoming dangers.

Unfortunately, this exhilarating experience is available only for PC gamers. The Orbit software does not support other platforms.

While the Cloud Orbit S still works with the PlayStation 4, XBox One and Nintendo Switch consoles via a 3.5mm audio jack, it offers only stereo sound output.

FOR

• Immersive 3D audio • Amazing sound quality • Comfortable fit • Detachable microphone, which picks up voice clearly • Comes with all the detachable cables you need AGAINST • Expensive • Plain design • 3D audio works only with the PC • No Bluetooth connectivity

TECH SPECS

PRICE: $485 DRIVERS: Audeze 100mm planar magnetic FREQUENCY RESPONSE: 10Hz to 50,000Hz CONNECTIVITY: USB-C, 3.5mm WEIGHT: 380g (with detachable microphone) RATING FEATURES: 5/5 DESIGN: 4/5 PERFORMANCE: 5/5 BATTERY LIFE: 3.5/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5 OVERALL: 4.5/5

Design-wise, the Cloud Orbit S looks plain and simple with its black-grey matte finish, with only the HyperX logo splashed on the ear cups and headband's exterior.

The headset has memory cushions on its ear cups and headband for a nice and comfortable fit. You will not get headaches wearing the headset during your gaming marathons, though your ears might feel a tad warm after a while. The detachable microphone is easily adjustable and picks up my voice clearly.

All the controls, buttons and ports - USB-C, microphone and 3.5mm audio - are found at the bottom of the left ear cup.

The only complaint here is that I sometimes struggle to find the volume control, which is located beside the microphone volume control.

The biggest bugbear is probably its price. At $485, the Cloud Orbit S is more expensive than similar surround-sound gaming headsets such as the Logitech G933S ($299) and the Razer Tiamat 7.1 V2 ($359.90). But none will be able to give you the kind of authentic 3D sound that the Cloud Orbit S can.

At this price point, one would expect Bluetooth connectivity. Yet it has only wired connection and comes with three cables - a 3.5mm audio cable, a USB-C-to-USB-C cable and a USB-A-to-USB-C cable - that let you connect the headset to any device.

The battery life is around 10 hours if using the audio jack connection.

Despite its flaws, the HyperX Cloud Orbit S is one of the best gaming headsets - if not the best - that money can buy.