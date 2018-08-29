No Man's Sky Next offers better visuals, more streamlined gameplay

No Man's Sky is a survival action-adventure sci-fi space exploration game first released two years ago.

You play a space explorer in a starship who has crash-landed on a random planet, out of the 18 quintillion possible planets found in the game.

Hello Games, the indie developer behind No Man's Sky, used a technique known as procedural generation to create this vast universe of systems and planets.

Each planet has its own unique landscape, weather and flora and fauna. There are also different galaxies, solar systems and intelligent alien races to discover.

I stopped playing the game as I found it too "grindy" and aimless, with no end-game scenario in place. I was literally lost in space.

But last month, No Man's Sky had a huge update that coincided with its launch on the Xbox One platform (it was launched on PC and PS4 in 2016) and my interest was piqued again.

SPECS PRICE: From $59.90 (PC, PS4, Xbox One; version tested) GENRE: Survival space exploration RATING: 8/10

The update is called No Man's Sky Next and I tested the Xbox One version.

The game comes with a full multiplayer option that allows up to four players to team up and explore the universe together. You can also customise your in-game avatar to your heart's content.

In addition, you can build your base anywhere at any planet, whether on an icy plain or underwater. There is no limit to how many bases you can build as long as you have the resources.

You can build teleporters to jump from your base to space-trading posts to save plenty of time and resources. If you have enough money, you can buy ships and command a fleet of freighters to do your bidding.

There is now a third-person view for both avatar and starship. I find this more suitable for an exploration game like No Man's Sky, as you can see how big the alien lifeforms and monuments are in all these different planets.

The visuals are greatly improved - for more realistic representation, more colour variety for planets and life forms, and better draw distance for a greater sense of planetary scale.

Despite the numerous changes, the gameplay remains much the same, with a lot of mining and resource management.

In the beginning, you need to mine resources to repair your starship, leave the planet and move on with your galactic exploration. These resources can be sold for galactic credits to buy better equipment and ships.

You have to mine different elements or resources, from carbon to copper, to not only repair your ship, but also to recharge your multi-tool (for mining) and your exosuit (for protection in all environments). This is where the grind begins. In fact, most of your time will be spent on mining.

However, there is now a better quest system that guides you through what you need to do. The new visor interface also lets you find the resources you need quickly, instead of aimlessly walking around.

While the inventory now allows stacking of resources, the sheer amount of different resources needed means your starship and your avatar will run out of room pretty quickly. That is why you need bigger ships to store resources.

When you first start playing, you can save the game only by disembarking from your spaceship. This means when you are exploring a planet, you have to walk back to your craft each time you want to save.

But as you start mining and have enough resources to build a portable equipment called Save Point, you can save the game any time and from anywhere.

While others might like the social aspects of multiplayer, I still prefer the solitary life of a space explorer. I can discover new planets at my own pace and go where I want, whenever I want.

And that is the primary beauty of No Man's Sky, even if it continues to be a grind. You just want to mine more resources and continue to upgrade your ship and avatar to explore more planets. It is just addictive.

• Verdict: With visual upgrades and a more streamlined gameplay, No Man's Sky Next is better than the game that was launched two years ago. But fundamentally, it remains unchanged. Its endless grind is as indefinite as the universe itself.