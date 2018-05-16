Mouse powered solely by mousepad

The Razer Mamba Hyperflux gaming mouse and the Razer Firefly Hyperflux gaming mousepad are offered as a bundle for a reason.

They are the first gaming accessories to feature Razer's new Hyperflux wireless power technology.

The mousepad creates a magnetic field that transfers power to the mouse. This electromagnetic resonance technology can, theoretically, provide indefinite power for the mouse, as long as the mousepad is connected to a power source.

The idea of using the mousepad to power the mouse is not new, as Logitech launched something similar called PowerPlay last year. However, Razer has gone a step further by removing the battery in the mouse.

As such, the Mamba Hyperflux is super lightweight at only 96g. This makes for easier lifting and re-positioning during gaming sessions. The mouse also has a micro-USB port that allows you to use it as a wired mouse.

Both mouse and mousepad has Razer's Chroma lighting system with up to 16.8 million customisable colour options.

Setup is an absolute breeze. Connect the bundled 2.1m braided USB cable from your PC's USB 2.0 port to the mousepad's micro-USB port, place the mouse on the mousepad and it is ready to use.

SPECS

PRICE: $399.90 (Razer Mamba Hyperflux + Firefly Hyperflux) CONNECTIVITY: Adaptive Frequency Technology, USB (Mamba Hyperflux); USB (Firefly Hyperflux) WEIGHT: 96g (Mamba Hyperflux), 643g (Firefly Hyperflux) RATING FEATURES: 4/5 DESIGN: 5/5 PERFORMANCE: 5/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 3/5 OVERALL: 4/5

The mousepad comes with a non-slip rubber base that attaches itself firmly to any table-top surface. I like that it comes with a reversible mat that has a hard surface on one side and a cloth surface on the other.

Hard surfaces are usually preferable when playing first-person shooter games, as the smoother surface allows a mouse to glide quicker. But soft cloth surfaces provide more resistance and better precision, which is needed in real-time strategy games.

With a reversible mat, gamers can easily change the surface whenever the need arises.

Equipped with Razer's 5G optical sensor with a sensitivity of 16,000 dots per inch and a maximum speed of 450 inches per second, the Mamba Hyperflux mouse is a joy to use and performs superbly on both mousepad surfaces.

Whether it is an action role-playing game or a first-person shooter, I find the mouse lightning-quick and able to move as fast as my hand did. There is no lag whatsoever.

I also test the mouse in wired mode and do not feel any difference in terms of performance compared to the wireless mode.

This means wireless is the way to go. Plus, you do not need to worry about the battery going flat, as long as the mousepad is connected to your gaming PC or laptop.

Also, having such a wireless mouse and mousepad setup with all the different lightning effects looks really cool.

The only thing not cool is the cost of this setup, at nearly $400. You can buy a mid-range smartphone with that kind of money.

• Verdict: Apart from its hefty price, the Razer Mamba Hyperflux wireless mouse and Firefly Hyperflux mousepad are perfect for PC gamers with their easy setup, great looks and superb performance.