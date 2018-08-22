Overcooked 2: Go kitchen mad and cook up a storm

Overcooked 2 brings more of the same kitchen madness that made the original video game such a great couch cooperative experience.

Up to four players team up to cook up a storm, fulfilling orders in kitchens designed to make you stumble and fail in the tasks.

And if you are feeling more competitive, you can also battle it out in a 2v2 Versus mode.

New to the sequel is the ability to toss ingredients to your fellow cook or even straight into the frying pan. It saves valuable time and is necessary to bypass obstacles or hazards at certain levels.

There are also a couple of new recipes such as cakes, dim sum and sushi. Cakes and dim sum require extra steps, compared with other recipes.

The controls, however, still feel loose and imprecise like the first game. This leads to errors that are not a player's mistake.

RATING 8/10 PRICE: $46.90 (PS4, version tested), $29.90 (Xbox One), $22 (PC), $52.90 (Switch) GENRE: Cooking simulator

The game uses tiny icons above an item to denote the multiple in-gredients in it. For instance, an uncooked pizza may have the flour, cheese, tomato and mushroom icons above it.

Thus, it is hard to distinguish, for instance, one pizza from another, especially if they are placed side by side. This is not helped by new recipes with multiple ingredients, like dim sum and cake.

The new tossing ability can also do with a rough indicator of where the ingredient would land, instead of the current throw-and-pray-it-hits-the-target approach.

The kitchens in Overcooked 2 are more fiendishly designed than before. New challenges range from random fires that have to be extinguished quickly to magic portals that alter the layout of the kitchen.

As a result, the new levels are more dynamic and require players to adapt quickly. But they are fun when you figure them out, which usually takes a couple of tries.

In fact, I found the sequel to be more forgiving than the original. Most levels could be completed in two to three attempts, which make Overcooked 2 seem shorter in length than the original.

There were still, of course, some hairy moments, though the hardest levels (there are eight of these so-called Kevin levels) are hidden till you satisfy certain requirements while clearing the normal levels.

Perhaps the developers are making the toughest levels optional so that all players can make it to the final boss.

While local cooperation is still the best way to experience the game, Overcooked 2 adds online multiplayer gameplay, allowing you to invite friends to play together.

Your chef avatar can emote with speech bubbles to communicate, though voice chat is available (except for the Nintendo Switch version).

However, only the game host progresses in the game. Other players will not have their progress saved.

Except for the PC (digital download from Steam) and Xbox One (digital download from Microsoft Store), the prices quoted here are the street prices for the physical copies.

• Verdict: Overcooked 2 is as fun as the original, but adds new tricks and even more tricky levels.