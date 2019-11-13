Get fresh with Logitech's G Pro X

Bored with the same typing experience on your mechanical gaming keyboard?

With Logitech's latest G Pro X mechanical gaming keyboard, you can now shift easily between different types of mechanical switches, with each offering a unique feel.

This ability to hot-swop mechanical switches with the included switch and keycap puller, without having to desolder the switches individually, is unheard of in a mainstream gaming keyboard.

The G Pro X, which is part of Logitech's e-sports line of mechanical gaming keyboards, also uses the newer GX-series of switches that was introduced last year.

These switches come in three colours - the clicky GX Blue, the tactile GX Brown and the linear GX Red. All three require an identical actuation force of 50g, with minor differences in travel and actuation distances.

More importantly, they feel better to type on than Logitech's older Romer-G switches. I prefer the Brown and Red switches to the Blue switch. The latter feels less responsive - I have to release the key almost entirely before I can press it again for a second time.

Logitech sells a pack of 92 GX switches (with five extra switches) for $79. The G Pro X costs $229. In other words, it is pricey to collect all three sets of switches.

However, the Logitech GX switches can also be replaced by Cherry MX-style switches - of which there is a large selection from various vendors, some of which are cheaper than Logitech's.

This is because the G Pro X's hot-swoppable keyboard sockets are identical to the ones in a standard Cherry MX mechanical keyboard.

The G Pro X looks exactly like the previous G Pro keyboard released in 2017. Its plastic chassis is well-built and does not exhibit any flex. The top has a matte finish while the frame is glossy.

Its detachable braided cable uses a micro-USB connector, which feels dated compared with rivals that use a USB-C connector.

There are also no dedicated multimedia keys, though this is not an issue for the keyboard's target gamer audience. Its entire row of function keys can be re-assigned to macros or other commands using Logitech's G Hub software.

This app is also used to customise the keyboard's per-key RGB backlighting scheme.

The hot-swoppable switches are the one saving grace of the G Pro X because the rest of the keyboard feels like little has changed compared with its predecessor.

• This content first appeared on hardwarezone.com.sg