Epic Disney mobile game made in Singapore

Mr David Ng (left), founder and chief executive officer of goGame, and Mr Dan Dossa, Walt Disney South Asia's vice-president and general manager of consumer products commercialisation, announcing the collaboration last week.PHOTO: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY SOUTHEAST ASIA
To be released next year, action role-playing game Disney Epic Quest, by home-grown game developer goGame, will be the first Disney mobile game to debut in South-east Asia

A new original Disney mobile game that is wholly developed and published by Singapore game developer goGame will be released next year.

Titled Disney Epic Quest, it is an action role-playing mobile game that brings together Disney and Pixar characters, such as Mickey Mouse and Captain Jack Sparrow, into the same digital universe.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 17, 2018, with the headline 'Epic Disney mobile game made in Singapore'. Print Edition | Subscribe
