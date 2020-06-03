Crossing into hearts and minds

Singaporean actress Foo Fang Rong has "met" fans on her virtual island (above) in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.PHOTO: FOO FANG RONG

Why the video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become a cultural phenomenon

Published: 
1 hour ago
trevtan@sph.com.sg

Fans of actress Foo Fang Rong left words of encouragement and thanks as they exited her island. No, the 24-year-old Singaporean does not have her own island. She was "meeting" her fans on her virtual island in the video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons (ACNH).

"I saw how I could connect with some of my fans through a game we all enjoyed, while sharing and exchanging some in-game tips and items. It helps to bring us closer in a time like this, when human contact is a big no-no," she says.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 03, 2020, with the headline 'Crossing into hearts and minds'. Print Edition | Subscribe
