Crossing into hearts and minds

Fans of actress Foo Fang Rong left words of encouragement and thanks as they exited her island. No, the 24-year-old Singaporean does not have her own island. She was "meeting" her fans on her virtual island in the video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons (ACNH).

"I saw how I could connect with some of my fans through a game we all enjoyed, while sharing and exchanging some in-game tips and items. It helps to bring us closer in a time like this, when human contact is a big no-no," she says.