Beauty products to try

OASIS:SKIN

It sells handmade beauty products such as solid shampoo (from $10), solid conditioner (from $10), facial mists (from $10, above) and clay masks (from $16.20) made using vegan and organic ingredients from France.

Products can be bought by weight or bottles and jars can be refilled at the shop for a discount off the regular price. Where to buy: 3 Everton Park, 01-73; or go to www.oasis-skin. com for stockists ROOKI BEAUTY

Rooki Beauty uses chlorophyll, honey, kale, chia seeds and other superfoods as the main ingredients in its products, which are formulated and manufactured in Japan. It has three products: (above from left) Superfood Saviour Creme ($79), Honey Matcha Cleansing Drops ($59) and Green Pulp Paste Masque ($64). Where to buy: Go to www.rookibeauty.co for stockists LIHT ORGANICS

This organic cosmetics brand uses up to 90 per cent USDA-certified organic ingredients and is vegan, gluten-free and cruelty-free. Its products are manufactured in the United States.

There are five products, including an Anti-Aging BB Cream ($75), which comes in three shades. Where to buy: Go to www.lihtorganics.com for stockists

JGLAS

The natural skincare line focuses on hydration, anti-ageing and preventative products that are manufactured in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

There are 13 products and bestsellers include the Antioxidant Serum ($25, above) and Illuminating 24-karat Gold Essence ($36). Where to buy: @jglasskin on Instagram or www.facebook.com/ jglasskin

SOLOS COSMETICS

The ethical vegan cosmetics brand has three products: Lipmmatic (US$12, S$16.30), a soft matt liquid lipstick; SplitStix (US$14, above), a duo-colour multi stick; and an eyeliner called MyLiner (US$8). The products are manufactured in Malaysia. Where to buy: Go to www.soloscosmetics.com for stockists

SIGI SKIN

This no-frills superfood-infused skincare line has three products: (above from left) Kaleanser Face Cleanser ($38), Morning Glow Sunscreen ($58) and Pink Nectar ($62), an eye serum.

All products are manufactured in South Korea and come in airless packaging to ensure the quality of the active ingredients. The brand is also cruelty-free. Where to buy: www.sigiskin.com