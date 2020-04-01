Accessories to spice up your game

Samsung C27RG50

GAMING DISPLAY

$568

This 27-inch full high-definition curved monitor has an amazing refresh rate of 240Hz - four times faster than the 60Hz of conventional monitors - for virtually lag-free visuals. Plus, it supports the G-Sync technology, which eliminates image tears and stuttering when used with gaming machines with Nvidia graphics cards.

Asus ROG Chakram

GAMING MOUSE

$249

Not just any gaming mouse, the Asus ROG Chakram is both a gaming mouse and a joystick. Found on its left side, the joystick offers 360-degree movement in analogue mode or works as a four-way controller in digital mode. It also has 13 programmable buttons as well as RGB lighting.

Logitech G Pro X

GAMING KEYBOARD

$229

With this keyboard, you can swop mechanical switches to your heart's content. The Logitech G Pro X makes this easy as you do not need to desolder the switches individually. The tenkeyless mechanical keyboard comes in three switch options - the clicky GX Blue, the tactile GX Brown and the linear GX Red switches.

Razer Wolverine Ultimate

GAMING CONTROLLER

$249.90

If you own both an Xbox One console and a gaming PC, the Razer Wolverine Ultimate can make your life easier as the controller is designed to work with both. Apart from the usual buttons, directional pad (D-pad) and thumb-sticks, it has six customisable bumpers and triggers for extra controls. It also features interchangeable thumb-sticks and D-pads.

HyperX Cloud Orbit S

GAMING HEADSET

$485

This premium gaming headset will enhance your gaming audio experience. The HyperX Cloud Orbit S uses high-end audio company Audeze's 100mm planar transducer drivers for great audio output. Plus, it features 3D audio technology for accurate sound positioning and head-tracking technology to deliver pinpoint sound localisation for highly realistic in-game audio.

Trevor Tan

MORE STORIES: