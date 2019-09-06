Comex 2019: Gamers gunning for glory at e-sports fest

Digital sword-wielding heroes and virtual sharpshooters will clash this weekend for a shot at glory in such hit titles as League Of Legends and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive at the inaugural Esports Festival Asia (EFA).

And spectators of such matches can even catch Hong Kong TVB actor Shaun Tam teaming up with Singaporean professional gamer Leslie Soen to battle foes in a Counter-Strike shootout today at 7pm.

The festival is taking place at Suntec Singapore at the four-day Comex 2019 consumer technology show that ends on Sunday.

Comex organiser Sphere Exhibits, a Singapore Press Holdings subsidiary, is investing $1 million in EFA to help more people understand what e-sports is about, especially with e-sports debuting as a medal sport at the SEA Games to be held in November and December.

Around 200 e-sport players from the region will compete for a total prize pool of $35,000 in six game titles and four different tournaments at the EFA.

Over 20,000 spectators are expected to watch the fast and furious action.

Besides flexing his virtual gun fighting skills, Tam will meet fans with fellow TVB celebrities Grace Chan and Katy Kung today and tomorrow in their first joint meet-and-greet sessions.

EFA visitors can also try out Chinese company Huawei's latest smartphone, the Nova 5T, at Comex.

200 Estimated number of e-sport players who will compete at the inaugural Esports Festival Asia at Suntec.

The Singapore launch of the Nova 5T, possibly Huawei's last full-fledged Android smartphone, kicked off Comex yesterday.

While Huawei confirmed the Nova 5T will come with Google's full suite of apps and services, Google recently said Huawei's upcoming flagship smartphone, the Mate 30, will not. Google said it will also not have the Android mobile operating system, due to the United States' ban on Huawei. The ban stems from the US-China trade war.

Priced at $598, the Nova 5T will begin selling from Sept 14, but visitors at Comex can try it out.

Photography buffs at Comex can also check out the first Singapore Photography Festival, with winning photos of the Singapore Photography Awards and World Photographic Cup 2019 on display, as well as photography seminars.

Comex also features many tech deals and promotions for the 500,000 visitors expected.

For instance, local audio firm Creative has a bundle sale of its critically acclaimed Super X-Fi (Sxfi) 3D surround sound headphones comprising Creative Outlier Gold and Sxfi Theater for $289 (usual price $438).

Visitors who spend more than $500 at Comex - in a maximum of three combined receipts - can redeem a set of Sennheiser MX 170 earphones, while stocks last.

Entry to Comex at Suntec Singapore is free. The fair is open from 11am to 9pm for level 3, and noon to 9pm for levels 4 and 6 daily until Sunday.